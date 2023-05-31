Up Close with Toyota’s New 3-Row 2024 Grand Highlander SUV

Kona, Hawaii — When Toyota first unveiled their stretched-out Highlander in early 2023, the initial question was simply why? There’s the popular Toyota Sienna minivan for larger families on the go, and there’s already a capable, top-selling Highlander with the handy 3rd-row option for commuting 7 to 8 passengers. The full-size, redesigned 2023 Toyota Sequoia SUV comes with a full-size price, and simply too much SUV for mid-size shoppers.

Well, Toyota recognized the minivan Haters are still well and alive, and a forced 3rd-row unsuitable for most adults, especially on longer trips, just won’t cut it anymore — both for those poor passengers lacking any real legroom and for the lack of cargo space behind the last row.

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Limited Hybrid MAX. Photo: Amee Reehal

Enter the 2024 Grand Highlander: a reasonably-priced SUV sporting an adult-sized third row, decent cargo space and storage solutions throughout, and a surprisingly potent 362-horsepower hybrid system we got a chance to drive, getting this beefed-up Highlander up and moving.

Best part? It’s not a minivan (if you’re one of those people). Here’s a closer look at:

Powertrain options Release Date: Toyota is giving us a Summer 2023 availability date for the new SUV. Designed by Calty Design Studios, the 2024 Grand Highlander will be assembled out of Toyota’s Princeton, Indiana plant.

Grand Highlander Price Across North America

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Limited Hybrid MAX. Photo: Amee Reehal 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Limited Hybrid MAX. Photo: Amee Reehal

Expect 10 different Grand Highlander trims, starting at $43,070 for XLE with front-wheel drive, topping out at $58,125 for the Platinum Hybrid Max. Canadians get 5 trims, from $53,870 to $68,830. See full trims and pricing below:

US MSRP Trims Price (US $) XLE (FWD) $43,070 XLE (AWD) $44,670 Limited (FWD) $47,860 Limited (AWD) $49,460 Platinum (AWD) $53,545 XLE Hybrid (FWD) $44,670 XLE Hybrid (AWD) $46,270 Limited Hybrid (AWD) $51,060 Limited Hybrid MAX (AWD) $54,040 Platinum Hybrid MAX (AWD) $58,125 Note: US price excludes Delivery, Processing & Handling (DPH) Canada MSRP Trims Price (CDN $) XLE Gas $53,870 XLE Hybrid $57,170 Limited Gas $61,070 Limited Hybrid $64,570 Platinum Hybrid MAX $68,830 Note: CDN price includes freight PDI, AC charge, and maximum dealer fees. Excludes taxes.

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Limited Hybrid MAX. Photo: Amee Reehal

The white SUV in these photos is the Limited Hybrid MAX – the second-highest trim below Platinum.

Interior Grand Highlander Dimensions & Size

Stepping inside the Grand Highlander, the ample space and extra real estate throughout the cabin is obvious. This ain’t your typical Highlander, that’s for sure. Unlike the current model, the Grand Highlander is built on a modified version of Toyota’s TNGA-K platform, so you’ll get a wider track and longer wheelbase than the current, non-Grand version.

















2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Interior. Photo: Toyota























2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Interior. Photo: Toyota









2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Interior. Photo: Toyota



Solving the 8-passenger cargo conundrum

One of the most annoying, and ironic, things about your typical 3-row mid-size SUV is the lack of cargo space behind the last row. Where you now have a full house with all 8 passengers, ready to hit the road, but ironically you’ve also lost cargo space to accommodate all the luggage. Unfortunately, a Yakima roof rack isn’t feasible for most families.

With 8-passengers in stow, the Grand Highlander will still accommodate up to 7 carry-on suitcases behind that 3rd-row. Without those occupants, lay the last row flat for an impressive 97.5 cu.ft of cargo space, coupled with all the storage solutions through the cabin.

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Interior. Photo: Toyota 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Interior. Photo: Amee Reehal

For a closer look inside, read our story – 2024 Grand Highlander Interior: Inside Toyota's New 3-Row SUV

Interior dimension specs:

Seating Capacity 7 or 8 Size, Segment Mid-Size SUV Row headroom w/ panoramic moonroof – Front: 40″

– Second: 38.5″

– Third: 37.2″ Row headroom w/out panoramic moonroof – Front: 41.5″

– Second: 40.2″

– Third: 37.2″ Legroom – Front: 41.7″

– Second: 39.5″

– Third: 33.5″ Shoulder Room – Front: 60.2″

– Second: 58.8″

– Third: 57.5″ Hip Room – Front: 56.5″

– Second: 57.0″

– Third: 45.7″ Cargo Volume – Behind 1st Row Seats: 97.5 cu.ft

– Behind 2nd Row Seats: 57.9 cu.ft

– All Seats Up: 20.6 cu.ft EPA Passenger Volume – 149.0 cu. ft. (Panoramic Moonroof)

– 153.3 cu. ft. (Normal roof)

Exterior Grand Highlander Dimensions & Size

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Limited Hybrid MAX. Photo: Amee Reehal

With its longer wheelbase and bold proportions, it’s tough to believe the Grand Highlander remains a mid-size SUV. But compared to its proper full-size Sequoia sibling, this discrepancy quickly vanishes.

Highlander vs Grand Highlander

We’ll have a full comparo soon, but meantime, here’s a quick look at the 2023 Highlander Limited AWD with 3rd-row, next to the 2024 Grand Highlander:

2023 Toyota Highlander Limited AWD. Photo: Amee Reehal 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Limited Hybrid MAX. Photo: Amee Reehal

Here's our Toyota Highlander page with some past reviews and info on previous models.

Visibility and 3rd-row access a priority

The large Highlander makes visibility a priority, courtesy of a low hood line and large side glass windows. And, sure, there’s no sliding door (not a minivan) but Toyota did fit the Grand Highlander with very wide rear doors, allowing for much easier rear row access, coupled with an interior handle on the C-pillar.

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Limited Hybrid MAX. Photo: Amee Reehal 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Limited Hybrid MAX. Photo: Amee Reehal

Below, exterior specs and available exterior colours:

Exterior dimension specs:

Wheelbase 116.1″ Length 201.4″ Width (w/o mirrors) 78.3″ Height (w/o antenna) 70.1″ Ground Clearance 8.0″ Exterior colours: Storm Cloud

Wind Chill Pearl (extra cost)

Ruby Flare pearl (extra cost)

Midnight Black Metallic

Blueprint

Coastal Cream

Celestial Silver Metallic

Powertrains, Performance & Horsepower

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander. Photo: Amee Reehal

The Grand Highlander is motivated by one of three powertrain options, including one gas engine and two hybrid systems: the gas-powered 2.4L 4-cylinder turbo, the 2.5L 4-cylinder Hybrid, and 2.4L 4-cylinder turbo Hybrid MAX. Take a quick look below:

2.4L Turbo 2.5L Hybrid 2.4L Hybrid MAX Horsepower 265 hp @ 6,000 rpm 243 hp @ 6,000 rpm 362 hp @ 6,000 rpm Torque 310 lb.-ft @ 6,000 rpm N/A 400 lb.-ft @ 2,000-3,000 rpm Drivetrain FWD, AWD AWD only AWD only Transmission 8-speed auto (electronic) ECVT 6-speed auto Towing Capacity 5,000 lbs. 3,500 lbs. 5,000 lbs.

It’s worth noting each one pairs to a different transmission, including an electronic continuously variable transmission (eCVT) for the mid-range hybrid. The gas and Hybrid Max both offer Direct Shift.

Towing capacity

If towing a boat or weekend RV is important, skip the 2.5L Hybrid with eCVT offering a modest 3,500 lbs.; the 2.4L gas and range-topping Hybrid MAX offer a more reasonable 5,000 lbs. towing capacity. Entry-level XLE rides on standard 18″ aluminum wheels; Limited and Platinum get the larger 20″ size.

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander. Photo: Amee Reehal

Stay tuned for our Hybrid MAX performance review. Meantime, here some other 2024 SUVs worth looking at.

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Photos

Limited Hybrid MAX model. © Amee Reehal