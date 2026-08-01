Our test vehicle was the Canadian-market RZ 450e Executive, the fully loaded version of Lexus’s dual-motor electric SUV. In the U.S., the RZ 450e Luxury AWD is its closest equivalent, though equipment differs slightly.

When Lexus joined the North American EV party in 2023, its RZ crossover garnered some underwhelming reviews. While the all-electric machine boasted Lexus-typical plushness, quietness, and comfort, our own 2023 RZ 450e first-drive review concluded that it didn’t “propel the EV movement forward,” with modest range and driving dynamics that were more composed than exciting—especially next to successful rivals like the Tesla Model Y.

Lexus, however, was listening. And as with the similarly criticized Toyota bZ4X (since renamed as the catchier bZ), with which the RZ shares its platform, engineers took action, resulting in the thoroughly overhauled, 2026MY incarnation that we first drove last year in 550e F SPORT-spec. Now it’s time for a longer test living with the updated RZ.

2026 Lexus RZ Lineup: Six for the US, Five for Canada

2026 Lexus RZ 450e. Photo: Amee Reehal / TractionLife

Our test vehicle was a 2026 Lexus RZ 450e Executive. As you’d expect from the range-topping model, it comes with everything as standard; the only optional extra was two-tone premium paint: ‘Ether’ (a stylish metallic blue) with Black Onyx roof and hood (C$1,405). Sadly, the two-tone finishes are not available on US-market RZ Executives.

US Market:

Model Starting MSRP RZ 350e US$47,395 RZ 350e Premium US$49,595 RZ 450e AWD US$50,895 RZ 450e AWD Premium US$53,095 RZ 450e AWD Luxury US$58,395 RZ 550e AWD F SPORT US$58,395

Canada Market:

Model Starting MSRP RZ 350e Signature FWD C$59,990 RZ 450e AWD Signature C$66,990 RZ 450e AWD Luxury C$72,990 RZ 550e AWD F SPORT C$77,990 RZ 450e AWD Executive C$82,960

New RZ Styling: Not Your Average Facelift

Amee Reehal / TractionLife

Amee Reehal / TractionLife

Auto makers usually roll out a midlife freshen-up to try to keep a model competitive against newer rivals. With the Lexus RZ, we feel like they needed to switch things up to make it more competitive against the rivals that were already there. As such, the palette of upgrades is pretty wide, and the changes run much deeper than the average mid-cycle nip-and-tuck.

“Thankfully, the integration with the Tesla Supercharger network and its related app is seamless, in contrast to many third-party, CCS charging posts and apps we’ve experienced.”

The headline news is the new battery pack and charging setup. The platform did not provide space for a physically bigger pack, but advances in battery technology in the few short years since the RZ debuted have enabled the lithium-ion pack’s capacity to rise from 63.4 kWh to 76.96 kWh. Newly-engineered e-axles put the power to the street, helped by an updated water cooling system for powertrain and battery, and the combined output from the 450e’s two motors creeps up to 313 hp.

Updated RZ 450e looks sharp in two-tone ‘Ether’ blue and Black Onyx. Photo: Amee Reehal / TractionLife

These changes deliver substantially increased range – up from a paltry 315km (196 miles) to a much more practical 415km (258 miles) in the case of this Executive trim with its 20in wheels. A less-powerful 350e model, on 18in rims, will stretch as far as 478km (297 miles).

The updated RZ charges faster, too, with a new, 11kW AC onboard charger replacing the 6.6kW original, so you can charge faster at home: Lexus claims 10-100% from a 240V outlet in seven hours – perfect for overnight charging. But perhaps mostly importantly of all, you can now DC fast-charge it easily using Supercharger stations, thanks to the adoption of the Tesla-based, NACS charging socket.

Related – Lexus SUV Models Up Close: Smallest to Biggest

Living with the Lexus RZ

Amee Reehal / TractionLife

For the first couple of days I spent with the RZ, I forgot it was a Lexus EV. That might sound ridiculous, but – unlike EVs from some other brands – this car drives exactly like a regular Lexus. The brand’s signature strengths of smoothness, quietness and refinement marry perfectly with electric power. The solid-feeling RZ is very smooth, comfortable and, with the exception of some road noise on worn surfaces, extremely quiet.

Cocooned in the cabin, the Ultrasuede seats are as comfortable as anything in this price range, and the 14in screen is clear and well-positioned, although we’d have preferred a few more physical buttons for key controls.

Physical temperature and volume dials survive the shift to a large screen. Photo: Amee Reehal / TractionLife

Amee Reehal / TractionLife

Of course, you’ll quickly forget an EV’s comfortable seats if it’s a pain to charge. Thankfully, the integration with the Tesla Supercharger network and its related app is seamless, in contrast to many third-party, CCS charging posts and apps we’ve experienced. The charging cable is lighter and less wieldy, too. No wonder rival OEMs rushed to piggyback on Tesla’s tech.

Lexus says that when DC fast charging, the RZ can go from 10- to 80% battery charge in around 30 minutes. We added 9.6 kWh (12%) in 16 minutes, although the charger we used was not the fastest, delivering its electricity at 38kW. However, that’s about 48 times faster than when we plugged it into a standard, 110V AC electrical outlet! There, we added almost 11 kWh (14%) to the pack in around 15 hours overnight, charging at 0.8kW.

The RZ 450e’s official consumption number of 19 kWh/100km looks a little pessimistic, at least in less energy-demanding summer use. Our test car was showing an average of 17 kWh/100km over a longer period, but did much better than that – closer to 13 kWh/100km – in mostly city use during our test week.

Related – 2026 Lexus ES First Drive Review

Takeaway







































Pros As refined as they come

Much-improved range and charging

It’s a looker Cons Over-zealous warning chimes can’t be switched off

No physical button for fan controls

Too much road noise on worn surfaces

The sophisticated RZ could well be the luxury EV for buyers who don’t want a Tesla. With Supercharger compatibility now standard, you access the convenience of the Tesla charging experience, without feeling like you’re adding to Elon Musk’s wealth. Plus, as a Lexus ‘guest’, you benefit from a high-end dealer-service experience.

But I thought the updated RZ was an excellent vehicle in its own right. Best of all, it looks, feels and drives like a Lexus, minimizing the jeopardy for anyone hesitant to take the EV plunge.