Hyundai has supplanted itself as a reliable, exciting brand in North America over the past decade, managing to put even the Germans on notice.

The automaker has expanded its lineup considerably in recent years, now boasting a full range of SUVs and compact crossovers—the hottest segments on the market right now. The overall range is impressive.

Here we take a closer look at the Hyundai SUV lineup, exploring what you can expect from each.

















2020 Hyundai Venue The newest addition to Hyundai's SUV roster, the Hyundai Venue is the automaker's entrance into the competitive crossover category. Crafted with city life in mind, the Venue looks like a traditional old school SUV meets a hatchback, but with the footprint of a compact. Hyundai takes everything that makes them heavy hitters—a wealth of standard options in an attractive package, for a great price—and adds design details, such as two-tone colour accents and 17-inch alloy wheels, to the Venue. It's youthful and really pops on the street. It might come across as an entry-level vehicle for a first-time new car buyer. It totally is. The starting price is attractive and it's quite stylish for the category. But, as my 50-plus neighbour proves so well, it works beautifully for empty nesters who want a contemporary vehicle that's sized to their stage of life. Key features: Two-tone colour accents Eight-inch touchscreen Choice of manual transmission or Intelligent Variable Transmission

















2020 Hyundai Kona Styled as a compact sport SUV, the Hyundai Kona is capable of delivering what you need in a multitude of contexts. Choose one of the entry-level trims for the 2.0L four-cylinder engine that’s capable of 145 horsepower. Perfectly adequate for everyday commuting in style. Step into a higher trim for the 1.6L Turbo-GDI four-cylinder engine that kicks out 175 horsepower. This delivers an aggressive experience on straightaways and Kona’s available multi-link rear suspension creates great handling around corners and turns.

With room to actually fit five adults, and enough cargo space to work for nearly any trek, the Kona goes further than you might expect. Key features: Available AWD Adaptive Cruise Control Head-up Display















2020 Hyundai Tucson One of the more familiar nameplates in the Hyundai lineup, the Tucson has been refreshed in recent years, and remains incredibly relevant for 2020. The seven-inch touchscreen (an eight-inch is available) placed on top of the dashboard really opens up the cabin. Of course, heated seats are standard. However, heated rear seats and steering wheel are available, as well as ventilated front seats. Under the hood, you have two choices: a 2.0L GDI that pushes 161 horsepower; and a 2.4L GDI capable of 181 horsepower. Both are mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.



The Tucson is perfectly placed in the middle of Hyundai's SUV lineup—larger than the Venue and Kona, providing more cargo space and power, but smaller than the Santa Fe and Palisade if you don't need to go that big. Key features: Available rear heated seats Optional 181-hp engine from 2.4L GDI Not too big, not too small















2020 Hyundai Santa Fe The elder statesman in Hyundai's SUV roster, the Santa Fe has seen a lot of changes over the years. From major style updates to follow Hyundai's evolving design language, to briefly seeing a third-row option at one stage. The constant evolution has done well for the Santa Fe, as it continues to be a leader in the SUV category. Hyundai has a suite of safety technologies that cascade throughout their vehicles. The Santa Fe boasts the full extent of what's available. The new Safe Exit Assist highlights how useful they are—this feature temporarily locks the rear doors when it senses a vehicle approaching from behind. Key features: Adaptive Cruise Control Available. 2.0L Turbocharged GDI engine, capable of 235 horsepower Smart Power Liftgate











































































2020 Hyundai Palisade The largest Hyundai SUV, the Palisade is your attractive family hauler—and ideal road trip vehicle, no matter the party size. Check out our 2020 Palisade review here. Seating for seven is standard, but you can upsize to eight seats. Gaining access to the third row is often an issue in large SUVs, however Hyundai’s one-touch walk-in button automatically slides the second row seat out of the way. The dual panel sunroof allows so much light to fill the Palisade. Upgrade to get the 10.25-inch infotainment screen that beautifully frames the cabin, and interacts with you in such an intuitive manner. On the road, the Palisade drives much smaller than it looks. It almost brings the same level of agility as the Santa Fe, in most driving situations. The standard 3.8LGDI V6 engine pushes 291 horsepower, so you have more than enough power no matter how many people are joining you for the big weekend trip. Key features: Dual panel sunroof HTRAC AWD system Seven USB outlets

There you have it, the full Hyundai utility lineup for 2020. Check out all our SUV & crossover reviews here if you’re in the market for something new.