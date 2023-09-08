The 5 Best Crossover Luxury SUVs That Set Themselves Apart

If you’re having trouble nailing down the best crossover luxury SUV that suits your personal style, we don’t blame you. The subcompact and compact SUV markets are exploding, flooded with new models – and luxury offerings are no exception.

But here are five great choices that top our list. Each with distinct styling, tech-savvy interiors, refined handling, next-level interior cabins, and enough power to transport you to the mountain chalet, a client dinner downtown, or your kids’ soccer practice. All with a dose of luxury.

Lincoln Corsair

The Lincoln Corsair stands out in the compact luxury SUV segment with its blend of refined elegance and comfort. Its plush interior features high-quality materials, spacious seating, and an emphasis on relaxation. The Corsair also distinguishes itself with a user-friendly infotainment system and a smooth, composed ride. Lincoln’s attention to detail and commitment to providing a serene driving experience make the Corsair a compelling choice in a competitive market.

Porsche Macan

The Porsche Macan stands out in the compact luxury SUV segment by offering a genuinely sporty and performance-oriented driving experience (it’s a Porsche, after all). It’s known for its exceptional handling, powerful engine options, and responsive transmission, making it one of the most dynamic choices in its class. The Macan also boasts Porsche’s signature styling and a well-crafted interior, combining performance and luxury in a way few rivals can match.

Cadillac XT4

The Cadillac XT4 has a sporty and dynamic driving experience, setting it apart from the competition in the luxury compact SUV category. Its responsive handling, punchy turbocharged engine, and precise steering make it a fun and engaging choice for those who enjoy spirited driving. Additionally, the XT4 offers a well-appointed interior with advanced tech features and a comfortable ride, enhancing its overall appeal in a highly competitive segment. With the OG of luxury SUVs – the Escalade – paving the way, the XT4’s opulence comes as no surprise.

Lexus NX

The Lexus NX distinguishes itself in the luxury compact SUV segment through its reputation for reliability, strong resale value, and exceptional build quality. It offers a smooth and comfortable ride, along with a well-appointed interior featuring high-quality materials. The NX also includes a hybrid option for eco-conscious buyers. While it may not be the sportiest in its class, its combination of refinement, efficiency, and reliability makes it a compelling choice in a competitive market.

Volvo XC40

The Volvo XC40 stands out with its distinctive Scandinavian design, placing a premium on style, safety, and innovation. It features a class-leading interior with high-quality materials and clever storage solutions. Safety is a priority with advanced driver-assistance features included as standard. The XC40 offers a range of powertrains, including efficient plug-in hybrid options, catering to a variety of preferences. Its unique blend of luxury, practicality, and safety sets it apart from competitors in the compact luxury SUV segment.

If you’re willing to go to mid-size with 3-rows, here’s our closer look at the XC90 Recharge.

So, is a compact luxury crossover SUV right for you?

Crossover luxury SUVs are a suitable choice for a range of individuals and families who prioritize a combination of luxury, versatility, and performance in their vehicles. If you fall into one of the groups below, well, then maybe a crossover luxury SUV if right for you.

Smaller Families – sufficient interior size and ample cargo

Compact luxury SUVs offer ample interior space and versatile seating arrangements, making them ideal for families with 1 or 2 children or those who need extra cargo capacity for activities and travel. Growing families, either in size or numbers, may want to consider a mid-size luxury SUV instead as compact cabins and rear trunk space may begin to feel tight.

Urban Dwellers – nimble and maneuverable

Luxury SUVs can provide a commanding view of the road and a sense of security in city environments. They also offer spacious cargo areas for city living. But above all, they’re nimble and maneuverable on tight city streets and busy downtown parking lots. These small urban dwellers are made for the city. Would you rather park a nimble little XT4 or a massive Escalade in your underground condo parking lot? How about parallel parking on the bustling street outside your building? Exactly.

Professionals – striking the right balance

Executives and professionals often appreciate the comfort, prestige, and advanced technology features offered by luxury crossovers for their daily commutes and business travel. A subcompact SUV may lack panache, while mid-size is a bit much – a smaller, premium hauler with all the bells and whistles strikes the right balance.

Empty Nesters – just enough SUV

Older couples or individuals whose children have left home may find smaller luxury SUVs appealing for their comfort, style, and ability to accommodate occasional family visits. Massive cargo space or expansive interiors aren’t a priority, but cabin comfort with a refined ride certainly is. And if the grandkids need a ride with all their gear, the grandparents will have things covered with enough space all around.

Outdoor Enthusiasts – a blend of performance & luxury

Those who enjoy outdoor activities like camping, hiking, or skiing may opt for luxury SUVs with all-wheel drive or off-road capabilities, allowing them to access remote locations comfortably. Typically, an all-wheel drive drivetrain can be considered a luxury item, seeing as non-premium crossover SUVs may not even offer it (or only on high trims). That said, most small luxury models find all-wheel as standard, great for both off-the-grid excursions and winter driving.

Individuals with a Budget

Don’t get us wrong, by no means are crossover luxury SUVs on the affordable side. In fact, often times the higher-grade models will run you more than their larger, mid-size siblings. That said, while these smaller luxury vehicles come at a premium price, some individuals who value the finer things in life and are willing to invest in a high-quality vehicle may find the long-term value and comfort outweigh the initial cost. Getting into a compact offering at least gets you into the game. Because jumping up a segment to mid-size means forking out significantly more money. Thinking of buying a new, full-size luxury SUV instead? Well, expect pricing to start in the low six-figures for nearly all new models, just to provide you some context…!

Ultimately, the decision to buy a crossover luxury SUV depends on individual preferences, needs, and budget. These vehicles offer a blend of comfort, performance, style, and technology that appeals to a wide range of drivers looking for a well-rounded driving experience.