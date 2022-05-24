New 2022 Lexus NX 350 F Sport: Amplified Handling & More Power

Lexus fully redesigned the NX luxury compact crossover for the 2022 model year, building on the previous-generation strengths and resolving the areas that required consideration. The 2022 Lexus NX grew in size, received more agile drivetrains and the new Lexus Interface Infotainment system, and can even be had with a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Although the second-generation Lexus NX is accessible in various trim levels, including the NX 250, NX 350, NX 350h hybrid, and an NX 450h+ plug-in hybrid, it’s the 2022 Lexus NX 350 F Sport variant we’re focused on here.

Lexus F Sport boosts the new crossover’s horsepower

While the base NX 250 features a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with 203 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque, the NX 350 F Sport uses a new 2.4-liter four-cylinder turbocharged mill, churning out 275 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque. It is a substantial bump over the previous 2.0-liter turbo-four creating 235 hp and 258 lb-ft. The powerplant mates to an 8-Speed Automatic, Continuously Variable Automatic (CVT), and all-wheel drive.

2022 Lexus NX 350 F Sport. Photo: Amee Reehal

Some key performance specs:

Power 275 hp @ 6,000 rpm Torque 317 lb.-ft. @ 1,700-3,600 rpm Fuel System Electronic Fuel Injection (SFI, D-4ST) Layout Front engine, full-time all-weather drive (AWD) Transmission 8-speed Multi-Mode Automatic Transmission,

Electronically Controlled Transmission with

intelligence (ECT-i)

2022 Lexus NX 350 F Sport Handling & Specs

With the new powertrain, the 2022 NX 350 F Sport can dash to 60 mph from zero in 6.6 seconds, which is half a second quicker than the previous NX model. The F Sport improves the driving dynamics, offering a much more sporty feel through the Active Variable Suspension and front and rear performance dampers.

The drive feels poised and nimble around corners with negligible side-to-side body swing. The steering is accurate and suitably weighted, and the brakes have excellent stopping power. The grunt of the turbo engine when it touches redline is relatively restrained with ingenious sound deadening tech.

2022 Lexus NX 350 F Sport. Photo: Amee Reehal 2022 Lexus NX 350 F Sport. Photo: Amee Reehal

Generally, Lexus tuned the suspension carefully with adaptive dampers that cleverly stabilize in the Sport S+ drive mode. The suspension feels smooth over bumps and dips, giving you the road wheel while still absorbing the shocks.

From time to time, the NX 350 F Sport feels like a big SUV, likely owing to its adaptive dampers trying to level things out on top of the big 20-inch wheels.

Handling Specs:

Top Speed 124 mph (200 km/hr.)

127 mph (204 km/hr.) F SPORT only 0-60 6.6 seconds Brakes Front – type, diameter/thickness: Ventilated Disc, 12.91 in. / 1.1 in

Rear – type, diameter/thickness: Ventilated Disc, 12.48 in. / 0.71 in. Wheels 18 in. (standard)

20 in. (stand-alone option, Luxury package and F SPORT Handling) Tires 235/60R18 (standard)

235/50R20 (stand-alone option, Luxury package and F SPORT Handling all-season tire) Suspension Front: MacPherson strut type

Rear: Trailing arm type double wishbone

Fuel Economy

You might not be able to enjoy a better fuel economy over the previous NX, but you should remember that the 2022 Lexus NX 350 F Sport has a new and more robust engine. The EPA-estimated fuel efficiency is 22 mpg city, 28 mpg highway, and 25 mpg combined. We’ll take that extra power over fuel economy any day with this turbo crossover.

Exterior and Interior Changes

Unique to the F Sport model are model-specific bumpers, a mesh grille insert, black roof rails, daylight opening window framing, and black exterior trim along with Ultra White, Obsidian, and Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0 shades.

Inside, we find dark graphite aluminum accents, an exclusive meter, reinforced sport seats, and a freshly built steering wheel and aluminum pedals. The F Sport model gives a choice between perforated interior trim in Black and Circuit Red NuLuxe.

2022 Lexus NX 350 F Sport. Photo: Amee Reehal 2022 Lexus NX 350 F Sport. Photo: Amee Reehal

Two other big highlights of the new NX 350 F Sport are the new Lexus Interface infotainment system (accessible in an optional 14-inch touchscreen as well) and the Lexus Safety System 3.0+ safety suite. The first for any Lexus, this suite includes lane-tracing assist, road sign assist, pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, dynamic radar cruise control w/curve speed management, lane departure alert w/steering assist, blind-spot monitor w/rear cross-traffic alert, and brake assist w/smart stop technology.

Exterior specs: Wheelbase: 105.9 in. Overall Length: 183.5 in. Overall Width: 73.4 in. (mirrors folded) Overall Height: 65.8 in. (w/20” wheels) Ground Clearance: 7.7in. (w/20” wheels) Curb Weight: 4,035 lbs. Gross Vehicle Weight: 5,225 lbs. Interior specs: Headroom

– Front: 38.3 in. (w/o moonroof); 37.1 in. (w/ moonroof); 37.1 in. (w/ panoramic moonroof)

– Rear 38.5 in. (w/o moonroof); 38.1 in. (w/ moonroof); 37.4 in. (w/ panoramic moonroof) Legroom

Front 41.0 in.; Rear 36.1 in. Cargo Volume

– Rear seats up 22.7 cu. ft.; Rear seats folded down 46.9 cu. ft.

While the starting price of the entry-level NX 250 is $37,950, the NX 350 F Sport climbs to $46,650 ($54,850 starting MSRP in Canada). The new generation is certainly a lot better than the previous, with excellent ride quality, up-to-date styling, well-crafted interior, and improved technology. Definitely worth a look if you are considering buying a small, premium crossover.

Here’s our full 2022 Lexus NX first drive review from Scottsdale, Arizona, where we put the redesigned NX 350 to the test. Here’s the entire Lexus SUV lineup, including full-size models.

