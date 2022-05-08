Ford F-150 Lightning Towing Capacity Improves with New Range Software

The Ford F-150 Lightning towing capacity of up to 10,000 pounds is a boon for owners, but it comes with extra stress associated with towing weight, road condition, weather, etc., over long distances. To fix this, Ford introduces three smart technologies for the 2022 Lightning that can precisely calculate the trucks’ remaining range using real-time conditions.

Three Ford-exclusive systems work flawlessly to provide range estimates based on real towing experiences and real-time energy consumption. These three revolutionary technologies include Intelligent Range, FordPass Power My Trip, and the available class-exclusive Onboard Scales. Furthermore, Trailer Profile memorizes energy use information of different trailers.

The smart technologies to accurately estimate the Ford full-size electric truck’s towing abilities

Photo: Ford

Intelligent Range

The brain behind more confident and rewarding towing experiences is Ford-exclusive Intelligent Range. It gathers important data of drivers in real-time, considering their speed, weather conditions, the available battery capacity, driving style, road type, etc., to provide as accurate a range assessment as possible.

Strengthening the system to get more precise range estimations is cloud computing tech that pulls energy consumption information from other Ford electric vehicles running in similar conditions.

Helping the Intelligent Range is optional Ford Onboard Scales that calculates load effects of other similar trailers and cargo to hone the system through over-the-air software updates.

The Lightning will also study the owner’s driving habits to provide them with a precise range figure. For instance, if they drive with a heavy foot or their trailer’s load is near the 10,000-pound maximum limit, the software will adjust its range assessment accordingly. And, of course, Ford’s new EV pickup sports a frunk to haul those extras.

Power My Trip for towing long distances

Ford F-150 Lightning Smart Hitch. Photo: Ford FordPass Power My Trip. Photo: Ford

The face of the confident and more reliable towing experience is FordPass Power My Trip technology. It is an online mapping system allowing drivers to enter their trailer details into Trailer Profile and then add their destination into the SYNC 4/4A navigation system (they can also do it through the FordPass app). Once they do that, Intelligent Range performs its magic, rendering their towing map along with charge points in their route.

Currently over 20,000 charging locations and 70,000 plugs across North America

Gladly, Lightning owners can use any of the charge points in the Ford BlueOval Charge Network, consisting of over 20,000 locations and 70,000 plugs across North America. These stations encompass over 7,300 DC fast chargers, offering up to 150 kW of energy. Using a 150 kW Electrify America charger, an Extended Range Lightning truck can juice up from 15% to 80% in 41 minutes.

Undoubtedly, the Blue Oval has worked very hard in building its first electric truck and the whole ecosystem around it. The customers will also have free 120- or 240-volt AC charging cables for charging wherever they get a plug. Furthermore, customers buying the Extended Range Lightning would be happy to get an 80-amp Ford Charge Station Pro that they can fix at their premises. The Ford Charge Station Pro costs $1,310 (excluding tax) for Standard Range customers.

As the owners get used to these new smart technologies, they will indeed be able to alter their routines, says Linda Zhang, chief engineer, F-150 Lightning.

F-150 Lightning Price

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning will hit the roads in the coming months. Across the US, full-size electric pickup is available now for under $40,000. In Canada, the commercial-oriented entry model starts at $58,000, while the XLT model starts at $68,000.

