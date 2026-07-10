The missing manual transmission has become one of the biggest talking points surrounding the 2026 Honda Prelude. That’s understandable. Honda is reviving one of its most recognizable enthusiast nameplates after a 25-year absence, only to give it a 200-hp hybrid powertrain, front-wheel drive and an electronic CVT. On paper, it sounds more like a Civic Hybrid than the return of a legendary Honda coupe many of us grew up with.

But after our first drive of the new Prelude at Honda’s test track in Tochigi, Japan, the lack of a clutch pedal no longer seems like the problem some enthusiasts think it is. The Prelude may not offer the traditional ingredients, but it appears to deliver the part that matters most: involvement.

Honda Focused on the Feeling, Not the Hardware

Testing the new Prelude at Honda’s closed-circuit test track in Tochigi, Japan (Honda)

As we wrote in our first drive, the Prelude is “precise, reactive, communicative and oh-so capable” through tight corners. Much of that comes from hardware borrowed directly from the Civic Type R, including its front cross-member, suspension geometry, brakes, dampers and dual-axis front suspension.

“Love it or hate it, there’s even a pumped-in engine soundtrack designed to resemble a naturally aspirated four-cylinder.”

That’s important because a manual transmission alone does not make a car engaging. Plenty of cars have clutch pedals and still feel numb, heavy or disconnected. The best driver’s cars bring together steering, chassis response, balance and feedback. The Prelude appears to get those fundamentals right. We described it as “a machine that’s much more than the sum of its parts,” adding that it quickly made us forget we’re driving a hybrid paired with an automatic transmission. That may be the most important takeaway of all.

S+ Shift Does More Than Fake Gears

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Honda’s S+ Shift system simulates eight forward gears and lets the driver control them through steering-wheel-mounted paddles. It can also mimic the compression effect of a manual transmission during downshifts, sharpen the drivetrain’s responses and use torque vectoring to help pull the car through corners. Love it or hate it, there’s even a pumped-in engine soundtrack designed to resemble a naturally aspirated four-cylinder.

Yes, some enthusiasts will roll their eyes at simulated gears and artificial sound (we don’t blame you). But the end result matters more than the engineering explanation. According to the review, the Prelude feels less like a typical hybrid and more like “a naturally aspirated four-cylinder paired with a dual-clutch automatic.” Similar to how the old Acura ILX used to feel. That is a much more promising description than its spec sheet suggests.

Related – Inside the New Honda Prelude: Where Nostalgia Meets Next-Gen Design

The Manual Debate May Be Missing the Point

Testing the new Prelude at Honda’s own test track in Tochigi, Japan (Honda)

Would the new Prelude be more appealing with a six-speed manual? Probably. There will always be buyers who consider three pedals non-negotiable, especially on a revived Honda coupe. But Honda didn’t simply remove the manual and call it a day. It appears to have put real effort into preserving the rhythm, response and sense of control enthusiasts want from one. The 2026 Prelude may not be the car traditionalists expected, including us. But based on our first drive, it could still be the kind of car they enjoy driving. And ultimately, that matters more than the transmission listed on the spec sheet.