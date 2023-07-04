All 3 Lexus TX 2024 Models You Need to Know About

Let’s be honest: mid-size SUVs with a subpar 3rd-row just aren’t going to cut it anymore. A severe lack of passenger space and features, plus limited cargo space behind that last row — families deserve better.
Lexus responds with a stylish, luxury mid-size SUV sporting a proper adult-size 3rd-row for the first time. The 2024 TX will be offered in three models: TX 350, TX 500h (F SPORT Performance), and TX 550h+. And in four grades: Standard, Premium, Luxury and F SPORT Performance (in Canada: Premium, Ultra Luxury, Executive and F SPORT Performance 2 and 3).
Release Date: Lexus tells us the 2024 TX 350 and 500h are expected to go on sale Fall 2023. The range-topping, 406 horsepower TX 550h+ with the new 3.5L V6 PHEV will arrive at a later date, but Lexus hasn’t confirmed when just yet.
Each model arrives with its own powertrain, differentiating these TX models to satisfy various needs. Here’s a closer look them all. For a closer look at all 2024 TX features and specs, read our full story – 2024 Lexus TX Release Date, Price & Preliminary Specs: Here’s What We Know.
TX Price: at this time, we don’t have TX pricing (nor for the Toyota equivalent 2024 Grand Highlander). Expect firm numbers late summer. Stay tuned here, we’ll have those MSRPs when released.
Lexus TX 350
- Status: entry-level trim
- Engine: 2.4L Turbo Gas
- Best feature: balancing power and fuel efficiency
Kicking things off is the entry-level TX 350. It borrows the same 2.4L turbocharged inline-4 engine from its RX and NX siblings — a pair of Lexus SUVs fairly smaller than the TX.
That said, its 275 horsepower and 317 lb.-ft of torque is adequate to move this mid-size hauler — from suburban treks to hitting the highway. But clearly, and like the Grand Highlander entry-model, the TX 350 is all about efficiency over performance, with a rated 21 mpg (combined) fuel rating.
It offers two drivetrains, both FWD and AWD (AWD only in Canada), mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. In order to get the 22-inch wheel upgrade over the standard 20-inch wheels, you’ll need the TX 350 Luxury grade.
Lexus TX 500h F SPORT Performance
- Status: mid-level trim
- Engine: 2.4L Turbo Hybrid
- Best feature: only F SPORT Performance TX model
The TX 500h with DIRECT4 AWD only offers a 2.4L turbocharged Parallel Hybrid system and is available exclusively as F SPORT Performance — a system we first experienced with the 2023 Lexus RX. Paired to a 6-speed auto transmission.
It’s an F SPORT, so don’t expect typical mid-size SUV driving dynamics. The TX 550 makes 366 horsepower and whopping 409 lb.-ft of torque. You’ll get all 8 passengers to the movies in no time.
For reference, the Toyota Grand Highlander we drove makes 362 horsepower and 400 lb.-ft of torque, courtesy of the 2.4L Hybrid MAX, the SUV’s most powerful system. Torque felt almost immediate, turbo power was instant, and the Hybrid-MAX’s direct shift 6-speed transmission is a big reason for this surprisingly quick acceleration.
We anticipate the is Lexus 2.4L hybrid will be even sharper and refined on the roads. Fuel economy rated at 24 MPG, city/highway combined, and sports standard 22-inch wheels.
Lexus TX 550h+
- Status: range-topping trim
- Engine: 3.5L V6 Plug-in Hybrid
- Best feature: powerful PHEV powertrain
Finally, the range-topping, 406 horsepower TX 550h+ with the 3.5L V6 PHEV — pairing a powerful V6 engine with a plug-in hybrid system. Paired exclusively to a CVT transmission (electronic CVT, we presume), the TX is the first Lexus to get this new hybrid V6 powertrain.
Available with DIRECT4 AWD only, Lexus describes the new engine as “a distinctive driving experience with serene quietness, smooth acceleration.” We’ll that know once we drive it, but it’s a Lexus, so we anticipate a refined handling. The manufacturer projected estimated EV range rating is 33 miles.
Other Lexus TX features of note
Whereas the larger, redesigned Lexus GX and Lexus LX adopt Lexus’ GA-F platform, the TX sits on the GA-K platform for a low centre of gravity and better weight distribution.
All TXs receive the new Lexus Unified Spindle design up front, sporting that looks sharp and offer aerodynamic handling and vehicle stability.
Inside, Lexus solves this with the TX’s adult-sized 3rd-row offering ample legroom and decent cargo space of 20.1 cubic-feet behind the third row. As with cousin Grand Highlander’s interior, that’s good for up to 7 carry-on suitcases.
Lexus TX standards and options
Below are some key features. This includes standards across all models — TX 350, TX 500h, and TX 550h+ — plus, some optionals we know will be standard on higher grades.
All TX models get wireless Apple CarPlay Integration and Android Auto compatibility. If you opt for the14-inch Multimedia Touchscreen Display, then Lexus Interface comes standard.
Options will include the 21-speaker Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound System. And depending on the TX grade, there’s available captain’s chairs or a 60:40 split-folding bench. All rows in all models have accessible storage.
One nifty (i.e. premium) feature standard with all TXs you won’t find with Grand Highlander is the switch on the 2-row seat shoulder, where the seat tilts forward and the slide assist spring slides and folds the second-row seats. (Toyota? It’s all manual. Modest, we know).
2024 Lexus TX Specs and Images
|TX 350, TX 500h, TX 550h+
|Cargo space behind third row
|20.1 cubic feet (569 L)
|Cargo space with third row folded flat
|57.4 cubic feet (1,625 L)
|Cargo space with second row folded flat
|97 cubic feet (2,747 L)
2024 Lexus TX Performance Specs:
|TX 350
|TX 500h
|TX 550h+
|Engine
|2.4L Turbo Gas
|2.4L Turbo Hybrid
|3.5L V6 Plug-in Hybrid
|Horsepower
|275 hp
|366 hp
|406 hp
|Torque
|317 lb.-ft
|409 lb.-ft
|–
|Transmission
|8AT
|6AT
|CVT
|Drivetrain
|FWD/AWD
|DIRECT4 AWD
|DIRECT4 AWD
|Fuel Economy (city & hwy combined)
|21 mpg (11.2 L/100 km)
|24 mpg (9.8 L/100 km)
|30 mpg, 31 mi. EV range (7.8 L/100 km, 53 km. EV range)
2024 Lexus TX Exterior Dimensions
|TX 350
|TX 500h
|TX 550h+
|Length
|203.1 in (5,160 mm)
|203.5 in (5,170 mm)
|203.1 in (5,160 mm)
|Width
|78.3 in (1,989 mm)
|78.3 in (1,989 mm)
|78.3 in (1,989 mm)
|Height
|70.1 in (1,780 mm)
|70.1 in (1,780 mm)
|70.1 in (1,780 mm)
|Wheelbase
|116.1 in (2,949 mm)
|116.1 in (2,949 mm)
|116.1 in (2,949 mm)
|Wheels (standard)
|20 inch
|22 inch
|22 inch
|Tires (standard)
|20” – 255/55
|22” – 255/45
|22” – 255/45
2024 Lexus TX Colours
|2024 TX Interior & Exterior Colours
|Interior Colours
|Peppercorn Birch Black
|Exterior Colours
|Cloudburst Gray Wind Chill Pearl Caviar Matador Red Mica Nightfall Mica Incognito Celestial Silver Metallic