Zero Motorcycles’ New FXE Supermoto-Styled Electric Commuter Specs & Features

With a stunning profile and top-notch performance, the FXE from Zero Motorcycles is the electric motorcycle many have been waiting for, following up on their DSR electric-powered torque beast. Zero have claimed that their goal was to create a motorcycle that would set the standard for future Zero motorcycles to follow. Let’s take a closer look at how they’ve done this.

All-Electric Powertrain

The 100-percent electric powertrain consists of a Z-force lithium-ion integrated battery with a max capacity of 7.2kWh. The powertrain delivers a city-based range of 161km (100 miles) and a range of 97km on the highway (60 miles) when cruising, on average, at 89km/h (55mph). It’s paired with a clutchless direct-drive transmission, and boasts an impressive top speed of 137km/h (85mph), making it a versatile bike for different types of riders.

The electric motors generate a peak torque of 78lb-ft and a maximum output of 46hp, which is plenty to launch this bike with a curb weight of just 135kg (298lbs), according to CycleWorld’s full 2022 FXE review. In fact, the lower horsepower rating makes it a suitable choice for beginner riders looking for something light and easy to manage on the road.

2022 FXE. Photo: Zero Motorcycles Power : 46 hp (34 kW) @ 4,300 rpm

: 46 hp (34 kW) @ 4,300 rpm Torque : 78 ft-lb (106 Nm)

: 78 ft-lb (106 Nm) Top speed : 85 mph (137 km/h)

: 85 mph (137 km/h) Power pack: Z-Force Li-Ion intelligent integrated

Z-Force Li-Ion intelligent integrated Max capacity : 7.2kWh

: 7.2kWh Transmission : Clutchless direct drive

: Clutchless direct drive Final drive: 90T / 18T, Poly Chain HTD Carbon belt

Charging

The 7.2kWh battery (nominal capacity 6.3kWh) will charge from 0 to 100 percent in a total of 9.7 hours. That’s the standard charging time when using the basic charging cable that comes with the FXE. If you add one accessory charger from Zero, then you can cut that time to 4.1 hours, and again down to 1.8 hours if you equip the maximum possible accessory chargers.

If the FXE were a gasoline motorcycle, it would be the equivalent of 0.44L/100km (533MPGe) in the city and 1.10L/100km (213MPGe) on the highway. The typical recharging cost is a staggering $0.81. That should certainly prove that electric can be a lot more efficient and cost-effective than gasoline or diesel.

Design, Build and Technology

The Zero FXE comes with the Cypher II operating system that runs through a full-colour bonded TFT dash display. It offers unparalleled clarity and visibility, while also not being subtly integrated so as not to distract from the attractive futuristic build of the frame and seat.

FXE electric motorcycle. Photo: Zero Motorcycles FXE

The rider mounts a seat placed at a commanding 32.9 inches (835.6mm). As they ride, they are cushioned by the Showa 41mm inverted cartridge fork front suspension with adjustable spring, and the Showa 40mm piston piggy-back reservoir shock rear suspension with adjustable spring, compression and rebound damping. Together these make for a balanced and comfortable ride. For braking, Zero have bestowed the FXE with 9th-generation Bosch ABS which is built into stunning and traction-bound Pirelli Diablo Rosso II tires.

Connectivity

Riders who are interested in tailoring their experience and also gaining stats on their recent journeys can do so via the Zero Motorcycles smartphone. Stats are available both in US/Imperial and Metric. Set Eco or Sports Modes on your bike and then see how they compare on your particular rides. This allows riders to choose ride modes and settings that are perfect for their own daily riding habits, which in turn means they get the most out of their FXE.

Zero Motorcycles FXE: Available Now

The FXE currently only comes in grey/silver, and the model (ZF7.2) starts at $11,795. If you want the quick charger accessory, it’s an additional $600.

