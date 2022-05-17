2023 Toyota Tundra SR5 Goes Minimalist Stealth-Mode with New SX Package

Last year, Toyota’s full-size pickup got a major overhaul — including two new twin-turbo V6 powertrains, redesigned looks and a completely new 2022 Tundra interior. No doubt, one of the most anticipated pickups of 2022. For 2023, the 3rd-generation truck adds an SX Package for Tundra shoppers seeking a more minimalist, darker look while adding a bit more value.

The optional package is only available on the SR5 grades in 4×2 or 4×4. Furthermore, only on 2023 Tundra Double Cab models sporting the 6.5-foot bed and CrewMax models with the smaller 5.5-foot bed.

Overall, the SX Package gives the new Tundra a stealthier appearance with dark features. The outer door handles and the rear inboard bumper get the all-black treatment, paired to Dark Gray Metallic 18-inch wheels to finish off the look. This all carries into the interior, where silver trim details get swapped for black accents.

2023 Tundra SR5 with New SX Package. Photo: Toyota 2023 Tundra SR5 with New SX Package. Photo: Toyota

The absence of Tundra door badges are clean, and on Tundra 4×4 models the “4×4” badge on the tailgate is completely blacked-out. Exterior colours available for the SX Package include White, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Celestial Silver Metallic, and of course, Midnight Black Metallic for the full effect.

Otherwise, not much changes for the 2023 Tundra. Expect the same i-FORCE 3.5L, twin-turbo V6 and the more powerful hybrid twin-turbo V6 putting down 437 horsepower and a whopping 583 lb.-ft. of torque at a only 2,400 rpm. Both mills pair to a new 10-speed auto transmission.

Of course, Tundra TRD Pro ramps it up for off-road duties — from the standard electronically locking rear differential and Multi-Terrain Monitor, to CRAWL Control functions and other TRD Off-Road package performance upgrades.

Here’s a full look at what’s new to the redesigned, 3rd-generation Tundra pickup. And our past Tundra reviews here.