2024 Lexus TX Release Date, Price & Preliminary Specs: Here’s What We Know

Less than a month since Toyota debuted the new Grand Highlander 3-row SUV, Lexus follows suite with its own version built exclusively for North America — the 2024 TX including the TX 350, TX 500h, and TX 550h+. The three models available in the following grades:

US market: Standard, Premium, Luxury and F SPORT Performance.

Standard, Premium, Luxury and F SPORT Performance. Canada market: Premium, Ultra Luxury, Executive and F SPORT Performance 2 and 3.

Release Date: Lexus tells us the 2024 TX 350 and 500h are expected to go on sale Fall 2023. The range-topping, 406 horsepower TX 550h+ with the new 3.5L V6 PHEV will arrive at a later date, but Lexus hasn’t confirmed when just yet.

TX Price: at this time, we don’t have TX pricing (nor for the Grand Highlander). Expect firm numbers late summer. Stay tuned here, we’ll have those MSRPs when released.

Sporting a new Lexus Unified Spindle design up front, the brand’s first 3.5L V6 PHEV, and the first Lexus to roll out of their Indiana, US plant, the mid-size TX is unlike anything the luxury brand has produced in the past. And, of course, that proper 3rd-row discussed more below.

TX Interior

2024 Lexus TX Premium interior front cabin with 14-inch touchscreen

The big problem with mid-size SUVs is the subpar 3rd-row offering; it’s almost like an afterthought. While it’s convenient when you’ve got 7 passengers, that last row almost always lacks any real legroom, headroom, and other features. Plus, where to you put the extra luggage?

Lexus solves this with the TX’s adult-sized 3rd-row offering ample legroom and decent cargo space of 20.1 cubic-feet behind the third row. As with cousin Grand Highlander’s interior, that’s good for up to 7 carry-on suitcases.

Remember the Lexus RX L? If not, we forgive you. This was the smaller Lexus RX sporting a 3rd-row, first revealed for 2017. Well, the RX L was discontinued for 2023, and now we know why.

2024 Lexus TX Interior Cargo Specs:

2024 Lexus TX Premium with 7 carry-on suitcases behind the 3rd row

﻿ TX 350, TX 500h, TX 550h+ Cargo space behind third row 20.1 cubic feet (569 L) Cargo space with third row folded flat 57.4 cubic feet (1,625 L) Cargo space with second row folded flat 97 cubic feet (2,747 L)

Lexus TX Engines and Power

In addition to a gas-powered 2.4L turbo engine, there will be two electrified options. Including the familiar 2.4L turbocharged inline-4 engine powering the Lexus RX and NX, and for the first time, a 3.5L V6 plug-in hybrid (PHEV) with DIRECT4 motivating the range-topping TX 550h+.

Note, the entry-level TX 350 comes with FWD or AWD in the US; in Canada, it’s AWD only across the board. Both TX 500h and TX 550h+ have AWD drivetrains only.

2024 Lexus TX 500h with 3.6L V6 PHEV 2024 Lexus TX 500h with standard AWD

While both the Toyota Grand Highlander and Lexus TX offer three powertrain options, the output and key specs are quite different. We tested the potent Hybrid Max-powered Grand Highlander making an impressive 363-hp — but looking at the TX’s 406-hp hybrid specs, we definitely need to get behind the wheel of this one.

Whereas the larger, redesigned Lexus GX and Lexus LX adopt Lexus’ GA-F platform, the TX sits on the GA-K platform for a low centre of gravity and better weight distribution.

2024 Lexus TX Performance Specs:



TX 350 TX 500h TX 550h+ Engine 2.4L Turbo Gas 2.4L Turbo Hybrid 3.5L V6 Plug-in Hybrid Horsepower 275 hp 366 hp 406 hp Torque 317 lb.-ft 409 lb.-ft – Transmission 8AT 6AT CVT Drivetrain FWD/AWD DIRECT4 AWD DIRECT4 AWD Fuel Economy (city & hwy combined) 21 mpg (11.2 L/100 km) 24 mpg (9.8 L/100 km) 30 mpg, 31 mi. EV range (7.8 L/100 km, 53 km. EV range)

Exterior

In terms of exterior design, this medium-sized Lexus SUV takes on a wide, grounded stance. It’s a long hauler measuring over 200 inches in length, but still manages to be aerodynamic without compromising efficiency and handling stability, from what we’re seeing (and from our experience driving the Grand Highlander).

2024 Lexus TX 350 Luxury 2024 Lexus TX 350 Luxury

Up front, the brand’s new Lexus unified spindle design feature at the low-set grille looks clean yet bold with its more horizontal appearance. The headlights run under the leading edge of the hood, and at the back, a slim signature L-shaped light bar lamp looks sharp.

We don’t want to call this thing a luxury minivan alternative, but if you’re shopping for a minivan with a more premium vibe (without going for the top Sienna), well, the TX could be at the top of your list. The 500h and 550h+ sit on standard 22-inch wheels, and can upgrade the 300 grade to 22s as well over the stock 20-inch rollers.

2024 Lexus TX Exterior Dimensions



TX 350 TX 500h TX 550h+ Length 203.1 in (5,160 mm) 203.5 in (5,170 mm) 203.1 in (5,160 mm) Width 78.3 in (1,989 mm) 78.3 in (1,989 mm) 78.3 in (1,989 mm) Height 70.1 in (1,780 mm) 70.1 in (1,780 mm) 70.1 in (1,780 mm) Wheelbase 116.1 in (2,949 mm) 116.1 in (2,949 mm) 116.1 in (2,949 mm) Wheels (standard) 20 inch 22 inch 22 inch Tires (standard) 20” – 255/55 22” – 255/45 22” – 255/45

Lexus TX Colours

Inside, the cabin comes in three different colour ways. On the outside, seven TX colours are on tap. Below, a quick look:

2024 Lexus TX 350 Premium in Chill Pearl (white)

﻿ 2024 TX Interior & Exterior Colours Interior Colours Peppercorn

Birch

Black Exterior Colours Cloudburst Gray Wind Chill Pearl

Caviar

Matador Red Mica Nightfall Mica Incognito Celestial Silver Metallic

