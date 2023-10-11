2024 Lexus TX First Drive Review: The Missing Link?

Austin, Texas — Lexus is adding another SUV to its lineup in 2024, the TX. This model slots between the RX and the brand’s two larger SUVs, the GX and LX, expanding Lexus’ three-row SUV offerings to three models, a first in the industry.

The critical difference is that the TX is built on a monocoque structure, whereas the other two rest on ladder frames for more capabilities, whether for towing or off-road driving. The TX is more urban and sophisticated.

2024 Lexus TX 500h F Sport. Photo: Daniel Rufiange

As the upscale cousin of the Toyota Grand Highlander, the TX offers more refinement and introduces a plug-in hybrid variant (TX 550h+) not found with its Toyota counterpart. It also has a base version (TX 350) and a hybrid option (TX 500h). In this comprehensive review, we cover: Exterior styling

The adult-size 3rd-row

Engine options

Fuel economy (mpg & L/100km)

Price list (US and Canada)

Interior equipment & tech

Driving impressions

Takeaway (pros & cons)

Specs & images

A Bold and Controversial Style

Regarding style, recognizing the new TX won’t be difficult, mainly because of its front end. Lexus finds unique ways to reinvent its spindle-shaped grille; with this TX, it stands out. It won’t please everyone, but it has the merit of being distinctive.

2024 Lexus TX 500h F Sport. Photo: Daniel Rufiange 2024 Lexus TX 500h F Sport. Photo: Daniel Rufiange

For the rest, it’s much more mainstream and traditional. The all-black D-pillar adds to the roof’s floating impression, gently sloping backward; the desired effect is spot-on but varies depending on the chosen body colour. At the rear, it’s much more attractive with taillights that span the width and visible Lexus lettering, a lovely touch of elegance.

The 20 or 22-inch wheels add to the model’s prestige.

Seven Proper Seats

Inside, the focus has been put on space and comfort, which is not surprising. The TX has effectively replaced the RX-L in the lineup. The latter never stood out with its cramped third row and a lacklustre cargo volume of 1,656 litres.

2024 Lexus TX 500h F Sport. Photo: Daniel Rufiange 2024 Lexus TX 500h F Sport. Photo: Daniel Rufiange

TX cargo space

The TX introduces a more spacious and easily accessible third-row bench. The cargo volume is substantial at 2,747 litres behind the first row, the most generous in its category, surpassing rivals like the Acura MDX (2,690 litres) and Infiniti QX60 (2,135 litres), two of the TX’s direct competitors.



﻿ TX 350, TX 500h, TX 550h+ Cargo space behind third row 20.1 cubic feet (569 L) Cargo space with third row folded flat 57.4 cubic feet (1,625 L) Cargo space with second row folded flat 97 cubic feet (2,747 L)

Quality is evident in the choice of materials and the precision applied to their assembly. We’ll delve into the equipment details of the versions a bit further on.

2024 Lexus TX 500h. Photo: Daniel Rufiange

Three Models, Three Powertrains

TX 350 TX 500h TX 550h+ Engine 2.4L Turbo Gas 2.4L Turbo Hybrid 3.5L V6 Plug-in Hybrid Horsepower 275 hp 366 hp 406 hp Torque 317 lb.-ft 409 lb.-ft – Transmission 8AT 6AT CVT Drivetrain FWD/AWD DIRECT4 AWD DIRECT4 AWD Fuel Economy (city & hwy combined) 21 mpg (11.2 L/100 km) 24 mpg (9.8 L/100 km) 30 mpg, 31 mi. EV range (7.8 L/100 km, 53 km. EV range)

Each TX offers its powertrain and gearbox. The TX 350 model is powered by a 2.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine generating 275 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque. It’s paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

2024 Lexus TX 500h F Sport. Photo: Daniel Rufiange

The TX 500h model inherits the same engine but benefits from the support of two electric units, one at the front and one at the rear. This setup provides a combined power of 366 horsepower and a torque of 409 pound-feet. This version has a 6-speed automatic transmission and uses Lexus’s Direct4 system for all-wheel drive. Its torque distribution can vary from 100:0 (front/rear) to 20:80 instead of the 50:50 maximum of the TX 350 version.

Finally, the TX 550h+ model stands out with a 3.5L V6 producing 406 horsepower (combined torque not provided). A continuously variable automatic transmission and the Direct4 system manage the power distribution to all four wheels. What makes this version unique is its electric range of 53 km.

Lexus TX fuel economy ratings

As for fuel efficiency, the TX 350 all-wheel drive model has ratings of 20 mpg in the city (or 11.5 litres per 100 km in the city) and 26 mpg on the highway (or 8.9 litres on the highway), averaging 23 mpg (10.3 litres).

Below are the official manufacturer-estimated fuel 2024 TX fuel consumption ratings, in both mpg and litres:

TX 350 (AWD) TX 500h (AWD) TX 550h+ (AWD) City – 20 mpg

– 11.5L/100km – 27 mpg

– 8.7L/100km – 29 mpg

– 8.1L/100km Highway – 26 mpg

– 8.9L/100km – 28 mpg

– 8.4L/100km – 28 mpg

– 8.4L/100km Combined – 23 mpg

– 10.3L/100km – 27 mpg

– 8.6L/100km – 29 mpg (33 mi. EV range)

– 8.1L/100km (with 53 km EV range)

2024 Lexus TX Price and Models Across North America

2024 Lexus TX Lineup. Photo: Daniel Rufiange

Now, let’s talk about the price range. The entry-level TX 350 starts at $55,050 in the US and $68,750 in Canada.

Only the TX 500h gets the F Sport treatment, starting at $69,350 (in Canada, the TX 500h model is available only with the F Sport 2 and F Sport 3 trims, priced at $84,200 and $90,200, respectively).

As for the TX 550h+ model, which will only be available in the all-inclusive Executive configuration, the price will be announced when the model arrives at dealerships a bit later. It should be below the $100,000 mark to avoid the luxury tax, depending on where you live.

Model (United States) Starting MSRP (USD) TX 350 FWD $55,050 TX 350 Premium FWD $58,450 TX 350 Luxury FWD $60,950 TX 350 AWD $56,650 TX 350 Premium AWD $60,050 TX 350 Luxury AWD $62,550 TX 500h F SPORT $69,350 TX 500h Performance Premium AWD $72,650 TX 500h Performance Luxury AWD $78,500

Model (Canada) Starting MSRP (CAD) TX 350 Luxury $68,750 TX 350 Ultra Luxury $71,500 TX 350 Executive (7 passengers) $79,500 TX 350 Executive (6 passengers) $80,250 TX 500h F SPORT Performance 2 $84,200 TX 500h F SPORT Performance 3 $90,200

The TX’s Interior Equipment

2024 Lexus TX 500h F Sport. Photo: Daniel Rufiange

We’ll skip a tedious description of the complete equipment of each model and focus on the essentials to give you an idea of what’s offered from one variant to another.

The TX offers a seven-seat layout in the base configuration and many features, including a 12-speaker audio system, a panoramic roof, heated and ventilated front seats, and heated second-row seats. Lexus’s multimedia system screen measures 14.4 inches and offers a modern, user-friendly interface.

The Ultra Luxury variant gives the driver a 12.7-inch information display, and the interior features ambient lighting. With the Executive version (six or seven seats), the TX reaches its peak, adding a Mark Levinson 21-speaker audio system, a heads-up display, and additional safety features. This version can also have a six-seat interior featuring heated and ventilated captain’s chairs in the second row.

2024 Lexus TX 500h F Sport. Photo: Daniel Rufiange 2024 Lexus TX 500h F Sport. Photo: Daniel Rufiange

The hybrid versions are only available with one of the two F Sport packages (2 and 3). They stand out for their unique style, but most importantly, the presence of an adaptive variable suspension and rear-wheel steering. The rear wheels turn (four degrees) in the opposite direction of the front wheels at low speeds and in the same direction at high speeds, all for greater maneuverability.

However, there’s one disappointing detail about this TX 500h model: it’s only available with a six-seat interior. On the other hand, its road behaviour is more interesting.

On the Road

2024 Lexus TX 500h F Sport. Photo: Daniel Rufiange

Speaking of road behaviour, let’s get into it. I had the opportunity to drive the TX 350 and TX 500h variants (the TX 550h was missed due to scheduling constraints).

With both, you find the qualities expected from a Lexus product: comfort, smooth ride, excellent soundproofing, and a reassuring driving experience. In terms of power, the TX 350 model offers enough.

The TX is heavy (nearly 5,000 pounds for the hybrid version), and it shows when you push it a bit too hard.

Still, those who appreciate performance will be delighted with the TX 500h version, which is better balanced overall. The lightness of the steering, especially with the TX 350 model, is an appreciated feature, especially at low speeds. The hybrid model’s rear steering wheels also facilitate maneuvers in tight spaces.

Forget any sportiness, though; despite its nice balance, the TX is heavy (nearly 5,000 pounds for the hybrid version), and it shows when you push it a bit too hard. Anyway, this is the kind of vehicle you appreciate when you drive it gently. In this regard, the TX delivers the goods.

Takeaway

Pros: Complete safety system with the LSS 3.0 (Lexus Safety System) and more features offered as you climb the grade

Excellent ride and comfort

Predicted reliability Cons: No seven seated configurations with the TX 500h

You have to like how the front end looks

Pricey

Described as the lineup’s missing link by Martin Gilbert, Lexus Canada’s director, the TX embodies luxury with a Lexus touch. It promises a balanced driving experience combining comfort, power, and safety. Choosing the appropriate version will be the buyers’ main challenge, evaluating the price against fuel consumption according to their needs.

It’s important to emphasize there are only good choices here.