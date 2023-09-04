All-Wheel Drive Comes to Hyundai Sonata as Part of 2024 Refresh

Hyundai has revealed the 2024 Sonata as a part of a wave of updates to its sedan models for the new model year. The revised car will be available at North American dealers this winter, but the outgoing model remains popular, with 2023 Sonata sales in the US up 39% year-on-year.

“The car market has stabilized, and Hyundai remains committed to sedans as a part of our lineup at a time when some manufacturers have abandoned the segment,” said José Muñoz, president and Global COO of Hyundai Motor Company and president and CEO of Hyundai Motor North America. “Our car mix is higher than the industry [average].”

The current, eighth-generation Sonata first went on sale as a 2020 model. For 2024, the mid-size sedan boasts extensive improvements, including the introduction of AWD for the first time in a Sonata.

New HTRAC All-Wheel-Drive Available with 2.5L Engine

2024 Sonata. Photo: Hyundai

Available only with the 2.5-litre gas engine, the optional HTRAC AWD is a front-wheel-drive-based AWD system with an electro-hydraulically controlled coupling for quicker response and more precise control. It actively distributes torque between the front and rear wheels, depending on road conditions and driving situations, while Snow mode aims to make life easier in poor weather.

The three powertrain options remain a conventional, gasoline-powered 2.5-litre engine, a 2-litre hybrid (now with paddle shifters and a regenerative braking mode to increase fuel efficiency), and the 2.5-litre turbo, which is specific to the sporty N Line model.

Revised, more aerodynamically efficient styling sets the 2024 Sonata apart from the outgoing model, especially the all-new front end. In line with the brand’s design theme of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’, a wide, low front fascia features a full-width daytime running light below the hood line and headlights hidden in the black trim. A new grille and larger air intakes aim to create a more dynamic and aggressive appearance.

2024 Sonata N Line. Photo: Hyundai Like the facelifted 2024 Elantra, the Sonata now has a full-width, H-shaped LED tail light, where there’s also a black, spoiler-shaped trunk lid edge. Exterior colour options in Canada include Abyss Black Pearl, Serenity White Pearl, Transmission Blue Pearl and Nocturne Grey Metallic. The Sonata N Line’s exclusive Ultimate Red Metallic is new for 2024.

The interior adds wireless CarPlay/Auto, an improved audio system, and a long curved display

The changes are even more noticeable inside, where the panoramic, curved display with integrated, twin, 12.3-inch screens – familiar from models like the Ioniq 5 – is now available.

It cements what’s described as a more driver-centric new look for the cockpit, which also benefits from equipment upgrades such as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on all grades and an improved, available 12-speaker Bose Premium Sound System. For drivers who prefer silence, new body reinforcements should make for a quieter cabin.

2024 Sonata N Line. Photo: Hyundai

Further tech highlights include the NFC-based Digital Key system, Over-the-Air (OTA) software updates, and a huge suite of driver-assistance systems.

The N Line gets upgrades in other areas, however, including exclusive 19-inch wheels and a dual twin-tip exhaust. Meanwhile, the interior has red-accented stitching and cross-metal patterned trim for a sportier look.

Look out for a 2024 Sonata pricing announcement closer to the car’s launch.