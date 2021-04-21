It took a while for Mercedes-Benz to integrate serious electric vehicles to its lineup here in North America but expect the German giant to release a full battalion of EQ-named battery powered offerings over the next five years. Kicking it off with the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS.

Scheduled for a North American launch this fall, the EQS will be powered by a 107.8 kWh (usable) battery. This will yield up to 385 kw of power, or the equivalent of 516 horsepower and 630 lb-ft of torque. The sprint from 0-100 km will be achieved in about 4.3 seconds, with a manufacturer claimed top speed of 210 km/h.

- Advertisement -

Inside, expect to see an even more advanced version of the MBUX infotainment system, with the optional Hyperscreen setup that spans the entire length of the dashboard. Behind the glass sits three separate screens, allowing even the passenger to have access to some of the car’s features.