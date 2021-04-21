Sedans are getting some major love for 2021 and 2022, particularly the all-electric, luxury variety. Yes, SUVs are big and they’re popular. But don’t count out the 4-door haulers, the cars many of us grew up with. Automakers appear to be investing more into the segment (it’s about time) and the luxury sedans appear to be leading the way propelled by the explosion in EVs, hybrids, and sustainability.
Here’s a batch of new upscale, 4-door EVs worth keeping in your radar:
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS
Release Date: Fall 2021
It took a while for Mercedes-Benz to integrate serious electric vehicles to its lineup here in North America but expect the German giant to release a full battalion of EQ-named battery powered offerings over the next five years. Kicking it off with the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS.
Scheduled for a North American launch this fall, the EQS will be powered by a 107.8 kWh (usable) battery. This will yield up to 385 kw of power, or the equivalent of 516 horsepower and 630 lb-ft of torque. The sprint from 0-100 km will be achieved in about 4.3 seconds, with a manufacturer claimed top speed of 210 km/h.
Inside, expect to see an even more advanced version of the MBUX infotainment system, with the optional Hyperscreen setup that spans the entire length of the dashboard. Behind the glass sits three separate screens, allowing even the passenger to have access to some of the car’s features.
Key features:
516-hp and 630 lb-ft of torque
Advanced version of the MBUX infotainment system
Top speed of 130 mph or 210 km/h.
2022 Genesis Electrified G80
Release Date: Unknown (selling in China first, then North America sometime)
The premium brand’s first EV model makes its world debut at Auto Shanghai, giving North Americans a glimpse of what to expect though no release date has been announced. Dubbed the Electrified G80, that’s right, the mid-size 4-door G80 goes all-electric for 2022, building on a revamped 2021 G80 that saw new looks, turbo powertrains, and a lighter structure.
Sprinting 0-60 in a respectable 4.9-seconds, the 2022 Electrified G80 is expected to put down 365-hp and 516 lb.ft of torque (272kW and 700Nm torque, to be exact). All powered by a pair of motors with 182-hp and 258 lb.ft or torque at maximum to the front and rear wheels.
Inside, Genesis stepped it up on the sustainability side of things implementing various natural and recycled materials. Including recycled wood from the furniture manufacturing process, fabric s made from recycled PET, and natural dye for the leather treatment at the seats, armrests, and console.
Key features:
365-hp and 516 lb.ft of torque
Interior with recycled materials
In 22 minutes, the 350kW rapid charger will go from 10% to 80%
2022 Audi e-tron GT Quattro & RS e-tron GT
Release Date: Summer 2021
After a thorough gestation process, Audi finally pulls the drapes off its first ever all-electric sport sedans, the e-tron GT Quattro and RS e-tron GT. Built alongside the Audi R8 supercar at the carbon-neutral Böllinger Höfe assembly plant, the e-tron GT family aims at taking Audi performance into a new generation of battery powered high-velocity sedans.
Total combined output from two axle-mounted electric motors is 470 horsepower (523 horsepower with overboost) and 472 lb-ft for the e-tron GT Quattro. The RS e-tron GT cranks things up to 590 horsepower (637 horsepower with overboost) and 612 lb-ft of torque. Thanks to all-wheel drive, acceleration from 0 to 60 mph is achieved in 4.1 or 3.3 seconds respectively.
Inside, the e-tron GT gets a bespoke Audi-designed interior. Everything has a clean, angular look and feel to it, giving this hyper sedan a properly futuristic vibe. In front of the driver sits a fully digital 12.3-inch gauge pod, while a 10.1-inch infotainment system covers the center stack. Audi also went through great lengths to fine tune the e-tron GT’s operating sounds to give it its own unique personality while enhancing driver engagement.
Key features:
Audi’s most powerful sedans
637-hp and 612 lb-ft of torque
Charge up to 80% within only 22 minutes with proper charger
2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo
Release Date: Summer 2021
Taking the new Taycan range to levels, Porsche introduces a all-electric cross utility vehicle to the relatively new family of sedans. Sporting a long roofline and increased ride height, the new Porsche EV looks to offer more interior space, flexibility, and increase versatility over the other Taycan models.
According to Porsche, the Cross Turismo model is built for gravel roads and routes that veer off the pavement. By increasing the ground clearance and optimizing the suspension, coupled with a specific CUV drive mode, the new Taycan Cross Turismo ramps up performance, driving dynamics, and overall stability.
So, as it stands, the Taycan lineup grow to five models, including the trio first released: the Taycan 4S, Taycan Turbo, and range-topping Taycan S.
Key features:
Completely new roofline, fitted with roof rails, a more generous second row and bigger trunk
Porsche’s new “all-electric cross utility vehicle”
251 miles or 405 km real range
2021 Porsche Taycan RWD
Release Date: March 2021
For 2021, Porsche is expanding the Taycan lineup with a new fourth, base variant. A good move considering the Taycan 4S — the base model at time of release — was priced just above $100,00 (and nearly $120,000 in Canada), perhaps placing the electric sedan out of reach for some buyers.
Expect the 2021 Taycan RWD to start at $81,250 in the US — a massive price differential compared to the 4S while still offering the goods. With the optional Performance Battery Plus upgrade (discussed below), the price increase to $87,030.
Out the gate, the base Taycan comes with a single-deck Performance Battery offering a gross capacity of 79.2 kWh with a range of 431 km on a full charge. There’s also an optional two-deck Performance Battery Plus with gross capacity is 93.4 kWh, providing more range of up to 484 km.
Key features:
Entry-level Taycan model (most affordable)
Range of 268 miles or 431 km on a full charge
0-62 mph or 0–100 km/h in 5.4-seconds
2021 Lucid Air
Release Date: Spring 2021
Newark, California-based Lucid Motors not only unveiled their new Air luxury electric sedan first teased back in 2016, but full pricing to go with it for all four trims available – something we don’t always get with these niche automakers.
The first model to go on sale will be the range-topping Air Dream Edition, available spring 2021 with a $169,000 price tag, followed by the Air Grand Touring arriving mid-2021 at $139,000. The last two trims include the Air Touring model priced at $95,000 and the base Air starting at below $80,000, available late-2021 and 2022, respectively.
Expect the entry-level 2021 Air — the current champ for world’s most powerful and efficient luxury electric sedan — to start below $80,000, over $5,000 less than Tesla’s entry-level Model S Long Range ringing in at $85,000, and significantly less than Porsche’s new Taycan 4S starting at $150,900 ($185,000 for the Turbo S, in case you’re wondering).
Key features:
Fastest-charging capability in the industry: 300kW peak charging power
Air Dream Edition (top trim) makes 1080-hp
Starting under $80,000
2021 Karma GS-6 Series
Release Date: Mid-2021
Karma did away with the Revero GT nameplate from 2020, replaced by the nearly identical and renamed GS-6 Series for 2021. This includes the trio of GS-6, GS-6L, and GS-6S – all plugin hybrids and not all-electric.
As CarBuzz reports, “The GS-6 now begins at $85,700, including the $1,800 destination charge and before any state and federal tax credits. Previously, the Revero GT began at nearly $147,000. Later this year, the all-electric GSe-6 will debut with a starting price of $79,900 and $100 deposits are now being taken. An all-new crossover is also coming. But today the focus is on the more affordable GS-6 Series, an extended-range electric vehicle, or EREV.”
The range-topping GS-6S gains 22-inch chrome wheels paired to a Brembo brake setup, compared to the silver 21-inches on the GS-6 and GS-6L. Power comes from a 1.5L turbo engine to juice up the 28-kWh battery pack, all good for a whopping 536 horsepower and 550 lb-ft of torque. Extended range is stated at 360 miles.
Key features:
Entry-level GS-6 starts at $85,700
536 horsepower and 550 lb-ft of torque
PHEV hybrid, not an all-electric EV