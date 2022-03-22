It was a matter time before we’d see a Bronco 6×6 hit the market, and Florida-based Apocalypse Manufacturing is off to the races. Dubbed the Dark Horse, despite its crisp white look, this 400 horsepower six-wheel drive beast is the world’s first and currently only Bronco 6×6, according to the aftermarket company. Powering this 2021 Bronco 4-door isn’t a V8 mil as you might expect. Instead, Apocalypse keeps the SUV’s turbocharged V6 and ramps it up courtesy of software tuning, larger injectors and a full exhaust upgrade.

But the real magic here is the company’s patented middle tandem axle, propelling this rare Bronco with power to all 6 wheels — essentially, transforming Ford’s new SUV measuring 189-inches in length into a Ford pickup equipped with a bed, now spanning an impressive 225-inches from east to west. The stock 4-door Bronco is the only model in the lineup to offer a removable top (4 panels up front, plus the rear section), and Apocalypse keeps this intact with a custom removable slant back version that can be completely taken off.

Sporting steel side steps and a front steel bumper coated in Kevlar, the aggressive look is finished off with burly in-house designed 20-inch alloy SFJ rims wrapped in 37-inch Patagonia rubber the company says is quiet and ideal for everyday driving. Add a 4-inch lift with a steering stabilizer, and a durable interior finished in dark brown leather on seats and doors, this 6-wheeler is ready to go. Ready to floss the Dark Horse Bronco 6×6 in your hood? Keep an eye on Barrett Jackson’s Palm Beach auction on April 9th. And if you lose the auction, hit up our Bronco news & reviews here for you conventional 4-wheel offering.

