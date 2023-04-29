Ford Bronco Vs Bronco Sport: Brothers From Different Mothers?

These two Ford SUV models share the same name, but really, the Bronco and Bronco Sport are completely different machines – from major size and dimension differences to vastly dissimilar performance abilities.

Basically, if you’re considering a Bronco SUV, you won’t be interested in buying the Bronco Sport, and vice versa. Here’s why.

Vast Size Difference

The Bronco Sport is a compact crossover SUV, built on the Ford Escape platform. The Bronco is a full-size SUV available in either a 2-door or 4-door version. Next to each other, they look completely different – like a Penn and Teller. Here’s a quick look at the dimensions for each below.

Exterior dimension comparison (inches):

Bronco Sport Bronco 2-Door Bronco 4-Door Wheelbase 105.1 100.4 116.1 Length 172.7 173.7 189.4 Width, excluding mirrors 74.3 – – Width, including mirrors 82.2 – – Width, mirrors folded 76.3 75.9 75.9 Height 70.2 (Base, Big Bend)

70.3 (Outer Banks)

71.4 (Badlands) 71.9 73.0 (soft-top) Above specs for 2022 models; full-size Bronco specs for Base models.

Who’s Buying the Bronco and Bronco Sport?

Subcompact Bronco Sport

2021 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands. Photo: Amee Reehal

Anyone looking for a small crossover SUV. Like potential Ford Escape shoppers with outdoor lifestyles, trading in parking lots for the mountains on the weekends. The subcompact Bronco Sport packs rugged looks, cargo and off-road tech totally unfamiliar to the Escape. And while they’re both built on the new Escape platform, the similarities end there – the Bronco’s architecture is completely different.

The range-topping Bronco Sport Badlands is the go-to option for those willing to drop more money on a small crossover. This trim is designed for rugged terrain with its 2.0L EcoBoost engine, advanced 4×4, G.O.A.T modes, 28.5-inch tires, metal bash plates, and more. Plus, it’ll tow 3,500 pounds maximum with the tow package, known as the Class II Trailer Tow Package.

2021 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands. Photo: Amee Reehal

For most buyers, the Bronco Sport Badlands is probably overkill, both in terms of price and abilities. But if you have the budget for a pricer small crossover, the distinct (and possibly badass?) Badlands is absolutely worth it. The three other Bronco Sport flavours include the Outer Banks focused on refinement with leather-trimmed interior, more comfort, and stylish exterior; the Big Bend that’s more adventure-ready with 17-inch wheels, rubberized floors, and easy-to-clean cloth seats; and finally the entry-level Base powered by its fuel-efficient 1.5L EcoBoost engine, sporting less flair then its Badlands sibling, that’s for sure. Here’s our full Bronco Sport review: First Drive: 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands Review

Full-size Bronco 2- and 4-door

2021 Ford Bronco Wildtrack 4 door. Photo: Amee Reehal

Well, now we get into a totally different area. The larger Bronco is a modern-day rendition of its glorious, former past – and a total beast when optioned out the right way, including the stellar Sasquatch Package.

Available in two versions – a 2-door or 4-door – and a long, and somewhat exhausting list of trims and options, the larger Bronco is really for those looking to go off-the-grid.

2021 Ford Bronco Wildtrak 2-Door with Sasquatch Package. Photo: Amee Reehal

The 2-door is more stout, and burlier and worthy to take on the Baja all these years, like Saleen’s “Big Oly” Bronco paying homage to the original desert-racer. But most families likely won’t opt for the 2-door, making it more nimble in the cities for condo dwellers, while more capable taking on the rough stuff when needed.

The 4-door comes with a standard soft-top and optional removable hardtop perfect for families, so to us, serves more as a beach cruiser, while the 2-door is less about passengers and more about having fun.

Check out our full reviews of the 2- and 4-door Broncos below.

Bronco Engine Differences

By now, it’s clear the Bronco and Bronco Sport are propelled by very different powertrains.

Bronco Sport Engine – fuel-efficient with fun driving characteristics

Like most small crossover SUVs today, the Bronco Sport offers great fuel-efficiency with ample power – standard is a 1.5L turbocharged three-cylinder yielding 181 horsepower and 190 lb-ft of torque, while the available 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder churns out 250 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque.

Both powerplants mate to a standard eight-speed automatic transmission, with the base engine delivering 25 mpg in the city and 28 mpg on the highway, and the more powerful four-cylinder mill dropping the fuel economy to 21/26 mpg city/highway.

Bronco SUV Engine – unparalleled off-road performance

In contrast, the larger Bronco SUV in entry-level form comes equipped with a turbocharged 2.3L four-cylinder engine, producing 300 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque, while a twin-turbo 2.7L V6 is optional, churning out 330 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque. Both powerplants mate to a standard eight-speed automatic transmission, with the base engine delivering 25 mpg in the city and 28 mpg on the highway, and the more powerful four-cylinder mill dropping the fuel economy to 21/26 mpg city/highway. 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor 3.0L V6 engine. Photo: Ford

Each mill mates to a 10-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. A seven-speed manual transmission is optional for the four-cylinder engine. The standard and optional engine choices are the same till Badlands.

Or you can just opt for the 418 horsepower Bronco Raptor, flossing 440 lb.-ft. of torque, combined with a 10-speed automatic transmission and a total of seven G.O.A.T. (go over any terrain) modes – all courtesy of a 3.0-litre twin-turbo engine.

Here’s our more in-depth story – Ford Bronco Engine Options: Here Are Your Powertrain Choices.

Takeaway: So, what makes the Bronco and Bronco Sport so different?

We’re pretty sure you got it by now. But it’s a fair question, especially if you’re cross-shopping these two off-road Ford SUVs within the same lineup. What’s more daunting, frankly, are the options and package availables for the larger Bronco, across both 2- and 4-door models. But hey, choice is good, and the more the merrier when performance is at stake.

The Ford Escape alternative for outdoorsy types

Bronco Sport. Photo: Ford

If you’ve pinned down the Ford Escape as a shortlist potential, the Bronco Sport is worth the look. Both are built on the same platform with the same dimensions, but each with completely different personalities. The subcompact SUV market is saturated, and with great choices fortunately, but as far as adventure goes, this rugged little sport-ute is a great fit.

It’s nimble, fuel-efficient, and offers just enough cargo space for empty-nesters, condo dwellers, and perhaps young families with no kids.

You don’t want a Jeep Wrangler

If your garage is big enough and you’re considering a Jeep Wrangler but don’t really want a Jeep Wrangler, the Bronco SUV certainly fills the void. A bigger engine with a commanding presence on the road, the amount of off-road tech in both the 2- and 4-door models is next level.

Ford Bronco Everglades. Photo: Stephanie Labossiere

And the array of choice is almost dizzying but in all the right ways. Need power? There’s a 418-hp Bronco Raptor for that. Need an overlanding beast? There’s the Bronco Everglades SUV for that. Plus, everything in between. The Bronco 2-door is sportier; the Bronco 4-door can drop the top for a fun family or group road trip.

End of the day, you’ve three choices – the small Bronco Sport and both full-size Bronco 2-door and Bronco 4-door – and frankly, they’re all great picks. All comes down to your lifestyle.

Here’s our Bronco page for more reviews and news.