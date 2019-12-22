Currently set to Index
Currently set to Follow

Independent Source for New Car Buyers & Motorheads

Look Back at the Big Debuts from the 2019 LA Auto Show

2019 LA Auto Show
Home Auto News Auto Show Coverage

7 production vehicles you should know about

by News Editor
Share
Pin
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pocket
Email

The one auto show that puts a smile our faces, both for the sunny California vibes and number of significant world debuts kicking the show circuit into gear each year, the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show ran between November 21 to December 1. But we got a sneak peak at the big debuts before the doors opened to the public. Here are 7 worthy debuts to know about, especially if you’re in the market to buy a new vehicle.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

2020 Ford Mustang Mach-E availability

Arguably the biggest debut at the show was this – Ford’s new 2021 Mustang Mach-E all-electric, 5-passenger compact crossover hitting dealerships November 2020. Available in 5 trims, including the range-topping GT that will do 0-60 in the mid 3-second range, the muscle-car inspired EV all Mustang on the outside but a complete departure inside and under the hood (or under the car).

READ MORE HERE

2020 Land Rover Defender 90 First Edition

2020 Land Rover Defender 90 First Edition

The new Defender hype rolls on, and in conjunction with the 2019 LA Auto Show, Land Rover reveals pricing for the reimagined off-road SUV — including the 2020 Defender 90 First Edition with a price tag of $65,100 when it goes on sale Summer 2020. All other 90 models offering up to six seats arrive in Fall 2020 with a lower starting price in the mid-$40,000s, according to the company.

READ MORE HERE

2021 Kia Seltos

2020 Kia Seltos Small SUV

Right now, entry-level sport utilities are the fastest growing, most in-demand vehicles on the market. But that’s not stopping Kia, currently on fire with the likes of the popular, 3-row Telluride — and now this, a rugged little hauler slotted between the Soul and Sportage.

READ MORE HERE

2020 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring

2020 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring

On the heels of Lincoln’s new 2020 Corsair compact SUV debut — replacing the outgoing MKC — the luxury brand now offers a plug-in hybrid version of the stylish little hauler with the 2020 Corsair Grand Touring. Revealed for the first time in Los Angeles ahead of the LA Auto Show, the PHEV Corsair arrives at dealerships sometime Summer 2020, produced at the Louisville Assembly Plant in Kentucky; stay tuned for official pricing.

READ MORE HERE

2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid

2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid

The new electrified CR-V is Honda’s first hybrid-powered SUV in North America, joining its refreshed 2020 gas-engine sibling while beating it down at the pump offering a 50-percent higher city fuel economy rating, according to Honda.

READ MORE HERE

2020 Audi RS Q8

2020 audi rs q8

It’s official: Audi is now the proud builder of the fastest production SUV to lap Germany’s Nürburgring with the new 2020 RS Q8, debuted at the LA Auto Show. With an official time of 7 minutes and 42.2 seconds, Audi’s new green beast is the first RS-series SUV to land in America.

READ MORE HERE

2020 Nissan 2020 Sentra

2020 nissan sentra

The Sentra compact sedan is North America’s biggest selling Nissan, having shifted more than 6-million examples since its introduction in 1982. In recent generations at least, it’s been more fleet-friendly and functional than sleek and stylish, but that all changes with the all-new eighth-generation model, which arrives at dealerships in February 2020.

READ MORE HERE

Also check out:

13 Major Debuts from the 2018 LA Auto Show

10 World Debuts from 2017 LA Auto Show All Available Next Year

4 Top World Debuts from the 2016 LA Auto Show: SUVs Steal the Show

Share
Pin
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pocket
Email
FILED UNDER:
Auto NewsAuto Show CoverageFeatured

TRENDING NOW

News Editor
Bringing the latest news including release dates, pricing announcements, product updates. With some glossy concepts and special edition rides in the mix.

UP NEXT

Tire Reviews

Review: Sailun TerraMax HLT All-Season Light Truck & SUV Tire

Amee Reehal -
The TerraMax HLT by Sailun is a premium highway all-season tire for SUV and light truck drivers on a budget. Sure, they're affordable but can they perform?
Read more
Lincoln

Review: 2020 Lincoln Corsair Is a Stylish & Powerful Compact Contender in a Competitive Field

Amee Reehal -
No question, the 2020 Corsair enters a competitive field of luxury compact utilities. But Lincoln's MKC replacement holds its own with style, power & tech.
Read more
Porsche

Review: 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S EV is a Sports Car First (Don’t Get It Twisted)

Doug Firby -
We head to Finland to put Porsche's new all-electric, all-wheel drive sports sedan to the test. Here's our full take on the stellar 429-hp 2020 Taycan 4S.
Read more

GET THE GOODS

Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for the latest. 2pm EST. Every Thursday. Let's Go.

TractionLife.com Square Logo - Black
TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.
© 2019 Traction Media Inc.
MORE STORIES
top 5 debuts from 2017 detroit auto show

6 Top Debuts from 2017 Detroit Auto Show: The Everyday Vehicles

5 Top GM Debuts from the Detroit 2015 North American International...

2018 new york auto show top debuts and unveils

Recapping New York: World Debuts & Top Unveils from the 2018...