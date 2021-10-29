6 Badass Broncos with Aftermarket Parts Head to SEMA 2021

Over a year ago, even before the new Bronco hit dealerships, Ford unveiled 5 accessorized models built for adventure – from lift kits and LED light bars for the off-roaders to convenient roof racks and rugged floor mats for the weekend warriors. Now, they’ve unleashed 6 more, all with enough aftermarket inspiration to get your off-road creative juices flowing.

These Bronco concepts are all built for the annual SEMA show scheduled to run from November 2 to 5. The concept shows the aftermarket parts available for the new Bronco and Bronco Sport by Ford Performance and independent companies. The aftermarket parts for the SUV gives customization options for the two- and four-door Bronco and Sport models and designed to enable them take on the most difficult trails, from winter to rocky desert trails.

2021 Bronco RTR Fun-Runner by RTR Vehicles

The RTR Fun-Runner is based on a two-door Badlands model. It comes with custom Licensed Accessories sound bar, doorsill plates and paint protection film. The 2.3 litre EcoBoost engine also produces a more powerful sound with twin black chromes tips on the sport exhaust.

This vehicle has been set apart and made into the ultimate fun-runner with improved performance and luminous green, yellow, and blue trimmed exterior. The front axle of the RTR is equipped with an Ultimate Dana 44 FDU, and a fun-haver long-travel spec Ultimate Dana 60 semi-float at the rear axle. It also features RCV Performance CV axles and performance intake system.

The suspension has also seen upgrades with the fun-haver off-road long travel suspension kits and Fox Performance Elite 2.5 coil. The 37-inch off-road tires of the Bronco RTR Fun-Runner rides on RTR Tech 6 forged bead-lock wheels.

2021 Bronco by BDS Suspensions

The Bronco by BDS suspension is created based on a two-door Bronco Black Diamond series. It is created and equipped as a fire truck and features accessories that can help rescue crews navigate difficult trails. The vehicle has seen a lot of upgrades that makes it truly capable.

The upgrades applied includes Fox 2.5 coil overs, sway bar disconnect, CrawlTek Revolution bumpers that includes recessed winch mount, recovery hooks and belly skid up. Other upgrades include ARB Twin-Air under hood air compressor, CrawlTek slider steps and 37-inch BF Goodrich KM3 tires.

2021 Bronco by Tucci Hot Rods

This build can be said to be the most extreme of all these Broncos, built by Tucci Hot Rods. The 8-series tracks replace normal wheels and all terrain tires as it is uniquely designed to take on deep snow or ice tracks. The quad-track snow adventure vehicle is based on a 2021 four-door Badlands series Bronco.

This build is equipped with a 7-speed manual transmission, that is quite popular with Bronco customers and a 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine. Mattracks 88-Series quad tracks are also equipped for ultimate adventures on snow and sand. Additional attachments in this build includes flat snowboard rack and Yakima LockNLoad platform roof rack system. There are also retractable running boards which facilitates easy entry or exit and a WARN Industries ZEON 10s winch up front.

2021 Bronco BAJA FORGED by LGE-CTS Motorsports

The Bronco BAJA FORGED returns and is based on a four-door Outer Banks series. And the unique thing about this build is that is balances off-road adventure with modern amenities and comfort. The cabin features include under-floor safe, all-weather floor mats, JBL sound bar, cargo organizer and an onboard fridge, all Ford Licensed Accessories.

As for off-road performance, there is BAJA FORGED front and rear bumpers and an Icon Vehicle Dynamics 3.0 suspension lift that enhances its capabilities.

2021 Bronco Sport BAJA FORGED by LGE-CTS Motorsports

This is a rough-and-ready version of a 2021 Bronco Sport Badlands series and was created by Sara Morosan, co-owner of LGE-CTS Motorsports. Items from Ford Performance Parts and Ford Licensed Accessories were utilized to give the vehicle an enhanced capability and performance off-road.

It is equipped with a 2-inch suspension lift, off-road rock lights, fender flares, and rock sliders. The suspension has also been enhanced with the ICON Vehicle Dynamics system and the front and rear sway bars are Hellwig Suspension Products. Indeed, everything about this vehicle show it is indeed equipped to take on adventures on the nastiest trails.

Other useful features include the WARN Industries VR EVO winch, Factor 55 hook, Rigid Light Shop LED lighting and aluminium fairlead.

2021 Bronco Sport by CGS Performance Products

The final one is the Bronco Sport by CGS Performance Products based on a four-door Badlands model. This 2021 Bronco Sport Badlands series has seen a host of interior upgrades like seat covers and rear seat vault. Exterior accessories such as underbody light kit, bumper and hitch enhancements have also been included.

It’s also outfitted with Rigid Light Shop rock lights assist night-time trail running and rides on 17-inch Toyo Open Country A/T III all-terrain tires with Reserve Forged wheels.

The exterior design was also worked on with the inclusion of Air Design fender flares, rear spoiler, underbody light kit, and more. And according to the vehicle personalization, accessories and licensing global director of Ford, Eric Cin, the Bronco and Bronco Sport are designed with parts and accessories loved by customers to emphasize performance and their off-road lifestyle.

Current and future owners of the Bronco and Bronco Sport will certainly draw inspiration on how to improve their SUV at this year’s SEMA show.