2022 Tesla Models: Here Are the Changes You Can Expect

It’s pretty crazy that a huge company like Tesla spends little effort on advertising and PR relations, yet still manages to grow at alarming rates (of course, it helps when your leader is always in the news, drumming up publicity). Well, the American electric car maker performed tremendously last year with a record 936,172 vehicles delivered, as its market value exceeded $1 trillion in October 2021. While it is unclear if we will get new 2022 Tesla models this year, we can safely expect fresh updates for the current model lineup.

Those eyeing to get their hands on the Cybertruck will be disappointed to know that Tesla pushed the production of the pickup truck to early 2023. Rumours are rife that the Roadster too might hit the assembly lines around this time.

Here is a rundown of what we can expect from the 2022 Tesla models.

Changes to 2022 Tesla Model Y









The Model Y is accessible in dual-motor AWD Long Range (330-mile range) and Performance (303-miles range) trim levels. Unfortunately, Tesla abandoned the RWD Standard Range model. The automaker offers new color choices, new processors, li-ion batteries, a new cabin radar, and a revised UI and mobile app. Lately, the company has also added tire wear monitoring to all the 2022 Tesla models. Alternatively, the Y won’t have passenger-seat lumbar adjustment and wireless phone charging due to the limited availability of microchips. Model Y’s Key Specs: Base price: $58,990 (Long Range)

$58,990 (Long Range) Engine: Dual Motor (all variants)

Dual Motor (all variants) Power: 456 hp (Performance)

456 hp (Performance) Torque: 498lb/ft (Performance)

498lb/ft (Performance) Range: 303 miles (Performance)

303 miles (Performance) 0-60 mph: 3.5 s (Performance)

3.5 s (Performance) Top Speed: 155 mph (Performance)

155 mph (Performance) Competitors: Ford Mustang Mach-E, Volkswagen ID.4, Jaguar I-Pace

Changes to 2022 Tesla Model 3











Since Tesla gave the Model 3 a makeover last year, we are not expecting extensive modifications in 2022. You can choose from the RWD Standard Range (272-mile range), the dual-motor AWD Long Range (358-mile range), and the Performance (315-mile/507-km range). The Base and Long Range trims might come with a marginally decreased range. The Canadian customers will not be able to have the electric sedan in the Standard Range with electronically-controlled mileage of 151 kilometers. Therefore, the customers cannot enjoy the federal government’s iZEV rebate. Check out our Model 3 vs Model S comparison here. Model 3’s Key Specs: Base price: $44,990 (Base Model)

$44,990 (Base Model) Engine: Single Motor (Standard), Dual Motor (Long Range & Performance)

Single Motor (Standard), Dual Motor (Long Range & Performance) Power: 450 hp(Performance)

450 hp(Performance) Torque: 471 lb-ft (Performance)

471 lb-ft (Performance) Range: 315 miles (Performance)

315 miles (Performance) 0-60 mph: 3.1 s (Performance)

3.1 s (Performance) Top Speed: 162 mph (Performance)

162 mph (Performance) Competitors: Kia Niro EV, Lexus IS 500 FSport

Changes to 2022 Tesla Model S





2022 Model S interior yoke steering wheel. Photo: Tesla











2022 Model S interior rear seats. Photo: Tesla



This year, the flagship Model S comes with a streamlined lineup, including a dual-motor Base variant and a three-motor Plaid. The entry-level model delivers 405 miles of range, while the Plaid offers 396 miles between charges. The Plaid gets the latest computer Tesla has also installed on the Model 3 and Model Y. Here’s our comprehensive look at the 2022 Tesla Model S’ interior and cabin. And if you’re curious about the older model, check out our 2015 Tesla Model S P85D review with video. Model S’ Key Specs: Base price: $94,990

$94,990 Engine: Dual Motor, Tri-Motor (Plaid)

Dual Motor, Tri-Motor (Plaid) Power: 1,020 hp (Plaid)

1,020 hp (Plaid) Torque: 1,050 lb/ft (Plaid)

1,050 lb/ft (Plaid) Range: 396 miles (Plaid)

396 miles (Plaid) 0-60 mph: 1.99 s (Plaid)

1.99 s (Plaid) Top Speed: Governed 162 mph (Plaid), 200 mph unrestricted (Plaid)

Governed 162 mph (Plaid), 200 mph unrestricted (Plaid) Competitors: Lucid Air, Mercedes-Benz EQS, Porsche Taycan

