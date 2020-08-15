Ford Ford Bronco

Bronco celebrates 55th birthday with 5 Adventure Concepts & Ford-backed accessories

Here's how you can level-up your 2021 Bronco

News Editor
accessories for ford bronco
Available accessories and aftermarket parts for the new Ford Bronco is likely top of mind for the 165,000-plus eager Bronco customers who’ve placed pre-orders since the 2021 model officially debuted mid July. 

From lift kits and LED light bars for the off-roaders to convenient roof racks and rugged floor mats for the weekend warriors, Ford says there are more than 200 available factory-backed accessories for Bronco two– and four-door models, and more than 100 accessories for Bronco Sport models

Some aftermarket tuners aren’t wasting any time either, like Saleen with this proper throwback-inspired Baja-ready 2021 Bronco beast sporting a front bumper with Integrated LED Light Array, forged carbon skid plate, and custom front grille surround in forged carbon to get things started. Or this blacked-out and badass 2021 MIDNITE EDITION Ford Bronco by Maxlider Brothers Customs sporting a Fox lift kit, BDS suspension, a wheel package, roof rack upgrade, front winch, and light bars.

The iconic SUV just turned 55 years old and the new model doesn’t hit the market until early to mid 2021, but in the meantime, Ford unleashed 5 Adventure Concepts to celebrate — all showcasing some of the hundreds of factory-backed accessories.

Here are all 5 adventure concepts and their accessories you can mull over until the real deal arrives in 2021. 

Bronco Four-Door Outer Banks Fishing Guide
2021 Bronco Four-Door Outer Banks Fishing Guide. Photo: Ford

1 – Bronco Four-Door Outer Banks Fishing Guide

Based on the four-door Bronco Outer Banks series, this beast is made for fishing aficionados and purpose-built to support a professional fishing guide along Cape Hatteras National Seashore. Accessories here:

Bestop Sunrider first-row soft top

Factory-style concept roof rails and crossbars

Slide-out tailgate

All-weather floor mats and splash guards

Yakima LockNLoad Platform roof rack

Fender-mounted trail sights to fit a custom-made fishing pole and seat perch

Modular front bumper and safari bar by Ford Performance

Bronco Two-Door Trail Rig
2021 Bronco Two-Door Trail Rig. Photo: Ford

2 – Bronco Two-Door Trail Rig

Designed and custom built for the real trail riders, this Bronco is based the two-door Badlands series. Accessories include:

Ford Performance modular front bumper

Beadlock-capable wheels

Ford Performance by WARN winch

Ford Performance by WARN recovery kit and recovery boards

Tube doors

40-inch RIGID LED lightbar

Yakima Platform roof rack system with mounts for a shovel

Rugged floor mats and a rear swing-gate-mounted table

Bronco Sport Trail Rig
2021 Bronco Sport Trail Rig. Photo: Ford

3 – Bronco Sport Trail Rig

Based on the Badlands series, the Trail Rig is serious off-road trekking. Accessories here include:

31-inch BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM3 tires

Ford Performance by RIGID LED off-road lights mounted to a front nudge bar

Recovery boards and jerry cans by Ford Performance

One-inch lift kit

Yakima LockNLoad Platform roof rack and off-road gear mounts

Bronco Sport TOW RZR
2021 Bronco Sport TOW RZR. Photo: Ford

4 – Bronco Sport TOW RZR

This concept focuses on pulling power and marries adventure with comfort, based on the Badlands series. Accessories include:

Custom Yakima HD Bar crossbars

OffGrid medium cargo basket

Class II Trailer Tow Package with 2,200 pounds of capacity 

Bronco Sport Off-Roadeo Adventure Patrol
2021 Bronco Sport Off-Roadeo Adventure Patrol. Photo: Ford

5 – Bronco Sport Off-Roadeo Adventure Patrol

A ramped up Bronco Sport Badlands designed for the upcoming US-only Bronco Off-Roadeo customer adventure playgrounds, accessories here include:

Yakima LockNLoad Cargo Platform

Ford Performance by RIGID off-road LED light bar

Integrated target to land a drone

Recovery boards and jerry cans

Interior bike rack from Yakima to hold two mountain bikes

News Editor
Bringing the latest news including release dates, pricing announcements, product updates. With some glossy concepts and special edition rides in the mix.
