Available accessories and aftermarket parts for the new Ford Bronco is likely top of mind for the 165,000-plus eager Bronco customers who’ve placed pre-orders since the 2021 model officially debuted mid July.
From lift kits and LED light bars for the off-roaders to convenient roof racks and rugged floor mats for the weekend warriors, Ford says there are more than 200 available factory-backed accessories for Bronco two– and four-door models, and more than 100 accessories for Bronco Sport models.
Some aftermarket tuners aren’t wasting any time either, like Saleen with this proper throwback-inspired Baja-ready 2021 Bronco beast sporting a front bumper with Integrated LED Light Array, forged carbon skid plate, and custom front grille surround in forged carbon to get things started. Or this blacked-out and badass 2021 MIDNITE EDITION Ford Bronco by Maxlider Brothers Customs sporting a Fox lift kit, BDS suspension, a wheel package, roof rack upgrade, front winch, and light bars.
The iconic SUV just turned 55 years old and the new model doesn’t hit the market until early to mid 2021, but in the meantime, Ford unleashed 5 Adventure Concepts to celebrate — all showcasing some of the hundreds of factory-backed accessories.
Here are all 5 adventure concepts and their accessories you can mull over until the real deal arrives in 2021.
1 – Bronco Four-Door Outer Banks Fishing Guide
Based on the four-door Bronco Outer Banks series, this beast is made for fishing aficionados and purpose-built to support a professional fishing guide along Cape Hatteras National Seashore. Accessories here:
Bestop Sunrider first-row soft top
Factory-style concept roof rails and crossbars
Slide-out tailgate
All-weather floor mats and splash guards
Yakima LockNLoad Platform roof rack
Fender-mounted trail sights to fit a custom-made fishing pole and seat perch
Modular front bumper and safari bar by Ford Performance
2 – Bronco Two-Door Trail Rig
Designed and custom built for the real trail riders, this Bronco is based the two-door Badlands series. Accessories include:
Ford Performance modular front bumper
Beadlock-capable wheels
Ford Performance by WARN winch
Ford Performance by WARN recovery kit and recovery boards
Tube doors
40-inch RIGID LED lightbar
Yakima Platform roof rack system with mounts for a shovel
Rugged floor mats and a rear swing-gate-mounted table
3 – Bronco Sport Trail Rig
Based on the Badlands series, the Trail Rig is serious off-road trekking. Accessories here include:
31-inch BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM3 tires
Ford Performance by RIGID LED off-road lights mounted to a front nudge bar
Recovery boards and jerry cans by Ford Performance
One-inch lift kit
Yakima LockNLoad Platform roof rack and off-road gear mounts
4 – Bronco Sport TOW RZR
This concept focuses on pulling power and marries adventure with comfort, based on the Badlands series. Accessories include:
Custom Yakima HD Bar crossbars
OffGrid medium cargo basket
Class II Trailer Tow Package with 2,200 pounds of capacity
5 – Bronco Sport Off-Roadeo Adventure Patrol
A ramped up Bronco Sport Badlands designed for the upcoming US-only Bronco Off-Roadeo customer adventure playgrounds, accessories here include:
Yakima LockNLoad Cargo Platform
Ford Performance by RIGID off-road LED light bar
Integrated target to land a drone
Recovery boards and jerry cans
Interior bike rack from Yakima to hold two mountain bikes