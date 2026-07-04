Getting a sedan feels almost like a rite of passage for every driver. At its best, you can get through long commutes conveniently and make memorable road trips. At its worst, you face a relatively affordable repair bill compared to the big SUVs. Plus, you can find used sedans on the market that still deliver in reliability and performance. Here are several models to keep an eye out for. Read all our sedan reviews here.

Related – Forget SUVs: 10 Best AWD Sedans for Your Shortlist

Toyota Camry

2020 Toyota Camry TRD. Photo: Amee Reehal / TractionLife

Toyota sets the benchmark for reliable sedans. The Camry saw demand rise by 2% to 316,185 units sold in North America in 2025. There’s a huge used inventory of all kinds of colors and specs. Some can be decades old while still running with minimal problems, and they tend to hold their value well. With its bulletproof reputation and comprehensive safety system, the Toyota Camry feels like a stellar sport sedan to drive. The hybrid option (all 2025 and newer Camrys are hybrids, by the way) appeals to drivers who want a car with more advanced smart controls and electric motors.

Used price snapshot: Expect clean, later-model Camrys to sit roughly in the $13,000–$24,000 USD range, with hybrids and higher trims commanding more. Older examples can be found for less, but mileage and maintenance history matter.

Honda Accord

2018 Honda Accord Touring 2.0T. Photo: Honda

The Honda Accord is slightly more engaging than the Camry thanks to its car seat access and speed. Its performance offers strong reliability, which feels built for true auto enthusiasts. The line’s great resale value could be attributed to the engine’s power, though its interior and exterior also have a premium feel. You can explore a wide range of engine options. There’s a turbocharged four-cylinder engine for standard models, but you can also find hybrids that incorporate two electric motors.

Used price snapshot: Used Accords commonly land around $12,000–$22,000 USD, with Touring, Hybrid, and 2.0T models usually priced at the higher end. The cheapest examples are tempting, but service records are worth checking closely.

Related – 2018 Honda Accord Touring 2.0T Review

Toyota Corolla

2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid. Photo: Toyota

While the Camry deserves plenty of praise, the Corolla is popular, as well. In fact, its demand grew 6.5% to 248,088 vehicles, which makes it more desirable than its fellow Toyota model. Keep in mind that the figure does not include the Corolla Cross, which is still under 100,000 units so far. The appeal of the Corolla lies in its simplicity and efficiency. It’s highly dependable and has extremely low running costs, making it ideal for budget buyers.

Used price snapshot: Corollas remain strong used buys, with many examples falling in the $10,000–$19,000 USD range. Newer hybrids and low-mileage trims can climb higher, but older gas models are still among the easiest sedans to budget for.

Related – 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Review

Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic Type R. Photo: Graham Heeps / TractionLife

The Honda Civic has to be the best all-around compact sedan available. It has been regarded as the bestselling Honda automobile of all time because of its fuel efficiency and distinctive design. Some auto enthusiasts also incorporate appearance modifications to customize their vehicles further. Compared to sedans like the Toyota Corolla, the Honda Civic is arguably more reliable. Both models will likely have the same size of the used market.

Used price snapshot: The Civic’s popularity keeps prices firm, so expect many used examples to sit around $12,000–$21,000 USD. Sport, Touring, hatchback, and Si models usually carry a premium, while the Type R lives in a different price bracket entirely.

Related – 2022 Honda Civic Sport Touring Hatchback Review (Manual)

Mazda 6

2018 Mazda6. Photo: Kelly Taylor / TractionLife

Mazda has introduced numerous sedans that have maintained strong reliability over the years. The Mazda 6 specifically is an underrated pick that exudes sophistication and a premium feel when driving. People who’ve tried it can attest to its great driving dynamics and road visibility. Plus, it arguably has a more classy angle than rivals in the used sedan market.

Used price snapshot: The Mazda6 is often one of the better value plays here, with many examples landing around $8,000–$17,000 USD. Higher-trim Signature and turbo models cost more, but they still tend to undercut similarly equipped Accord and Camry models.

Related – 2018 Mazda6 Signature Review

Hyundai Sonata (2018+)

2018 Hyundai Sonata Limited 2.0T. Photo: Hyundai

The Hyundai Sonata offers true value play with all its inclusions. Imagine accessing modern tech that offers improved reliability in newer models while paying a relatively affordable fee. It’s a real contender compared to other mid-size sedan staple sedans like the Honda Civic and Toyota Camry. On top of that, the Hyundai Sonata has a long warranty period. It helps these automobiles retain their appeal even after use, since you can still get a good level of financial coverage for your unit.

Used price snapshot: Used Sonatas can be strong value buys, often sitting around $9,000–$19,000 USD depending on year and trim. Newer redesign-era cars cost more, but older 2018-and-newer models can deliver a lot of sedan for the money.

Related – 2026 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Review

Kia Forte (2019+)

2020 Kia Forte GT. Photo: Amee Reehal / TractionLife

If you want a newer-feeling option while on a budget, Kia Forte sedans are ideal. It has a strong warranty carryover while delivering a simple and efficient driving system, which means good value even after use once again. Many drivers regard the Kia Forte as having one of the firmest suspension systems, often due to its tires and sports-car-like frame. Signs of wear and tear like uncomfortable braking or steering trouble can appear after about 50,000 miles, so it’s best to have it checked right before that milestone.

Used price snapshot: The Forte is one of the more affordable picks on this list, with many used examples in the $7,500–$16,000 USD range. Newer GT and higher-trim models cost more, but the Forte still works well for shoppers trying to keep costs down.

Related – First Drive: 2020 Kia Forte GT Review

Lexus ES

2019 Lexus ES 350. Photo: Lexus

If you want durability similar to that of the Toyota Camry while still driving an extremely comfortable car, consider the Lexus ES. It combines luxury and reliability through its design and advanced technology, making it a sweet spot option for auto enthusiasts who prioritize stylish sedans. This all applies to the latest, redeisgned 2026 model, too. It has strong used value, especially when compared to its German rivals.

Used price snapshot: The Lexus ES varies widely by year and powertrain, but many used gas models fall around $13,000–$30,000 USD. Hybrid and newer low-mileage examples can climb much higher, but even older ES models hold value well because of their comfort and reliability reputation.

Related – 2019 Lexus ES 350 Review

Toyota Avalon

2016 Toyota Avalon. Photo: Toyota

The Avalon is another Toyota sedan that’s underrated in the used-car scene, especially amid a sea of other great deals. However, it’s best not to overlook this model — its larger configuration offers full-size sedan comfort and cargo usability while delivering a reliable performance. Many would even dub it a great highway car that can keep up well with even bigger vehicles.

Used price snapshot: Avalons are harder to find than Camrys, which can keep prices surprisingly firm. Expect a broad range of roughly $9,000–$22,000 USD, with newer, lower-mileage examples commanding more because Toyota no longer sells the model.

Related – First Drive: 2016 Toyota Avalon Review [Limited Model]

Subaru Legacy (AWD Angle)

2023 Subaru Legacy. Photo: Graham Heeps

All-wheel drive (AWD) is a key differentiator that can help drivers navigate snowy, icy and wet roads. A 2025 survey found that over 60% of respondents point to AWD as one of the most must-have features in modern vehicles. Thankfully, the Subaru Legacy features an AWD angle that offers solid reliability in newer generations. It fills a specific need in the used sedan market other options don’t.

Used price snapshot: Used Legacy prices often land around $7,500–$18,000 USD, with newer AWD examples pushing higher. Its resale value is helped by standard all-wheel drive, especially in colder markets where that feature actually matters.

Related – 2020 Subaru Legacy Review: Can AWD Still Set This Iconic Sedan Apart?