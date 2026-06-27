If you’re shopping for a new SUV, the 2025 models are worth a look. Not because every model was brand-new or packed with a wild powertrain breakthrough, but because so many of them simply got the formula right. Some were freshly updated, some were outgoing models that still hold their own (and arguably better than their 2026 replacements). We asked our road test editors to pick the 2025 SUVs that stood out after real-time behind the wheel – those that made the strongest case in the real world. These are the 12 SUVs our editors would genuinely recommend.

No Love for Kia, Nissan, and GM

Kia and GM are the obvious omissions here, but they aren’t alone. Nissan had the redesigned Kicks, and Infiniti finally gave the QX80 a proper overhaul, but neither pushed hard enough to crack our list. Kia had plenty of SUV volume with the Telluride, Sorento, Sportage, Seltos, and EV9, while GM covered nearly every segment through Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, and Cadillac. But SUV shoppers don’t care about volume. Competent? Sure. List-worthy? Not this year. This isn’t a brand-balance exercise, but about the SUVs that actually left an impression, and the models we feel belong on your shortlist.

2025 BMW X5 (Mid-size SUV)

2025 BMW X5. Photo: BMW

Top pick by Michael Frank

Summary: There’s nothing seemingly extraordinary about the X5—until you realize SUVs aren’t supposed to handle this well.

The BMW X5 was one of the first SUVs to defy physics. It’s not Lamborghini Urus insane, or Porsche Cayenne flashy (and expensive), but manages to perform like a true BMW, with sportier character than so many rivals, yet it still offers excellent utility. The 375-horsepower turbocharged inline-six offers creamy and direct acceleration, but it’s also completely fine if you soft-throttle your way around town fetching kids and running errands. The X5 also defies the visuals of so many luxury mid-size SUVs. Its design has become timeless and understated, and you’ll find the interior handsome, and the tech responds snappily and is straightforward to learn. Is it cheap? No. But it’s not pricier than most of the five-passenger luxury SUV competition—while offering a full dose more entertainment every time you get behind the wheel.

2025 Subaru Outback (Mid-size SUV)

Outgoing 6th-generation Outback from 2020 to 2025. Photo: Jeff Wilson / TractionLife

Top Pick by Jil McIntosh

Summary: The outgoing Outback may be the one to buy before it trades more of its tall-wagon charm for a chunkier SUV look.

I really like the Subaru Outback, and 2025 could be a pivotal year for buyers. For 2026, it updates to an all-new version with the same engine and driveline, but with a chunky, SUV-style redesign that may not be quite as appealing for those who appreciate the 2025’s “tall-wagon” look. It’s best to go for the turbocharged 2.4-litre engine, making 260 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque, for its better performance and passing power. All-wheel drive (AWD) is standard, of course, and there’s always some power to the rear wheels, which makes the Outback feel confident and surefooted on dry curves as well as slippery pavement.

2025 Volkswagen ID.Buzz

2025 Volkswagen ID.Buzz. Photo: Daniel Rufiange / TractionLife

Top Pick by Mark Hacking

Summary: Not technically an SUV, but the Volkswagen ID.Buzz is cheerful, quick in 4MOTION form, and easily one of 2025’s most lovable family haulers.

My favourite SUV of 2025 is the Volkswagen ID.Buzz, despite the obvious technicality that it is not, in fact, an SUV. No matter. I have an irrational love for the thing, partly because our family still owns one of the originals. The new version is its own machine, though. The design is fresh, optimistic and almost suspiciously good-natured. People actually smile and wave when you drive by, which is not something anyone has ever done for one of the countless jelly bean-shaped grey SUVs and crossovers currently on the market. The 4MOTION version, with its dual motors, is also wicked fast. Plus, with the price becoming more reasonable, the ID.Buzz makes the interesting choice feel sensible, too.

2025 Toyota 4Runner (Mid-size SUV)

2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road Premium. Photo: Jeff Wilson / TractionLife

Top Pick by Lee Bailie

Summary: Still the rugged, go-anywhere SUV of the bunch, now modernized with turbo power but best enjoyed in simpler gas SR5 form.

Although Toyota has modernized the 4Runner, this SUV’s rugged, go-anywhere character remains intact. Particularly in the new Trailhunter version. From the drop glass rear window, and chunky climate control knobs, to its blocky styling and powerful 2.4-litre turbo 4-cylinder engine, the 4Runner oozes off-road energy. It’s my choice if I’m looking to spend a weekend (or a week) overlanding in the middle of nowhere. Despite driving the upper-level hybrid TRD Pro, I’m glad a gas engine is still available so buyers can choose a less expensive option. In fact, a base SR5 with cloth seats and part-time 4WD would be my pick.

2025 Honda Passport TrailSport (Mid-size SUV)

2025 Honda Passport TrailSport. Photo: Honda

Top Pick by Vincent Aubé

Summary: Rugged looks, real comfort, proven V6 reliability, and better-than-expected off-road chops make this a tough crossover that still feels easy to live with.

Its looks are enough to fall in love with it, but its road manners are also great, especially in Quebec where the roads are terrible. The extra rubber and well-tuned suspension make it a great all-rounder 4×4 while retaining the comfort of a true crossover. That V6 is getting old, but make it sing, and you remember why you chose this model. Plus, its off-road capabilities are very good, especially since the Passport is not a true ladder-frame 4×4. As for reliability, this drivetrain proved on many occasions why it’s one of the best in the segment. And since Honda is working on a more rugged version of this TrailSport trim (the only one in Canada), we can’t wait to test it again.

2025 MINI Countryman SE (Electric Compact SUV)

2025 MINI Countryman SE ALL4. Photo: MINI

Top Pick by Daniel Rufiange

Summary: A sharper, roomier, all-electric crossover for people who don’t really like SUVs, with enough MINI character to make it feel like a fun compromise.

I’m not a fan of SUVs. Never was. And the MINI Countryman SE didn’t exactly change my mind — but it felt like a consolation prize I could actually live with. This all-electric version plays the fun card without trying too hard to look like a proper SUV. The driving experience is sharp, responsive and genuinely entertaining — very much in line with MINI’s DNA. The 2024 redesign brought a much more practical interior, with noticeably more passenger and cargo space than before. And since it runs exclusively on electricity, the cost of ownership is hard to argue with. Consider it a balm for the SUV-averse.

2025 Genesis GV70 (Compact Luxury SUV)

2025 Genesis GV70. Photo: Genesis

Top Pick by Louis-Philippe Dubé

Summary: The GV70 is getting older, but its sharp styling, refined cabin, balanced ride, and strong engines keep it among 2025’s best compact luxury SUVs.

Although I think the GV70 is getting old in automotive years, its exterior styling still turns heads. Its chassis calibrations strike a good balance between sportiness and ride comfort. Both powertrain choices have proven to be generally reliable over the years, and the base turbocharged 4-cylinder boasts plenty of performance for the size. I also like that its interior is fitted with some of the best textures and materials in the industry, while still being ergonomic and technologically advanced. A quiet cabin and comfortable seating are among the other strong points of the Genesis GV70.

2025 Hyundai Santa Fe (Mid-size SUV)

2025 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy. Photo: Jeff Wilson / TractionLife

Top Pick by Graham Heeps

Summary: Bold boxy styling, available hybrid power, three-row seating, and wagon-like practicality.



There’s a lot to like about the 2025 Hyundai Santa Fe. At a time of high gas prices, consumers appreciate the option of a hybrid powertrain alongside the regular gas engine. It will also seat up to seven in a less-than-enormous package, and its distinctive, boxy styling is a departure from the mid-size SUV class norm – maximizing cargo space, wagon-style. Meanwhile, Hyundai’s interior design flair means the cabin is both stylish and practical. It’s a winning combination that makes the Santa Fe an appealing all-rounder.

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N (Compact Performance EV Crossover)

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. Photo: Hyundai

Top Pick by Thomas Hundal

Summary: Turns a roomy electric family crossover into something wildly fast, surprisingly playful, and genuinely fun without giving up everyday space or usability.

Performance SUVs are usually difficult to recommend because they’re often full of compromises. Similar to equipping an elephant with Nikes and entering it in the Kentucky Derby, you’re asking a big, heavy thing to do things the laws of physics don’t want it to do. It can be effective, but it’s only a good time under rare and specific circumstances. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is different. As it turns out, 600-plus electric horsepower in a 4,861-pound family crossover is still enough to outrun various Lamborghinis and the low center of gravity combined with deft suspension tuning and sticky Pirelli tires results in surprisingly eager cornering. Who could’ve guessed other than, you know, everyone?

However, the masterpiece of this hot crossover is just how much fun it is. The fake paddle shifts sound like a gimmick until you’re virtually lugging a virtual engine in virtual eighth gear, and the entire scenario feels virtually real. You can set it to concuss your passengers with sonic booms, or pop it into drift mode, or just kick back in eco mode and enjoy a reasonably comfortable, massively spacious family EV with properly quick DC fast charging. It’ll put an ear-to-ear grin on your face, a guilt-free, hangover-free, pain-at-the-pumps-free belly laugh whenever you want one and surprising sensibility when you need it. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N will break your brain, and you’ll thank it for doing so. Small wonder the world’s greatest sports car marques are taking note.

2025 Lexus GX550 Overtrail (Full-size Luxury SUV)

2025 Lexus GX550 Overtrail. Photo: Jeff Wilson / TractionLife

Top Pick by Jeff Wilson

Summary: Posh interior, bold, handsome looks, and seriously capable.

Who doesn’t want a vehicle that can do it all? The Lexus GX550 Overtrail is having your cake and eating it too. It’s stylish enough to earn primo placement with the valet, comfortable enough to coddle you and your passengers for long hauls, and yet truly and properly utilitarian like an SUV should be. Its twin-turbo 3.5L V6 replaced the previous generation’s beloved V8, but the new engine is objectively better for horsepower, torque and efficiency. It’s when the pavement ends and the adventures begin that this luxury box-on-wheels stands apart from lesser sport-utes, utilizing clever drive modes to make short work of some pretty gnarly terrain, all while the driver enjoys the massaging seats and sensational audio system.

2025 Subaru Crosstrek (Subcompact SUV)

2025 Subaru Crosstrek. Photo: Amee Reehal / TractionLife

Top Pick by Kunal D’souza

Summary: Blurs the line between hatchback and SUV, but that’s the appeal: it’s small, practical, easy to live with, and tough enough for winter-ravaged roads.

The Subaru Crosstrek blurs the line between wagon and SUV. Subaru calls it an SUV, but it’s just an Impreza with body cladding and a long-travel suspension. And that’s exactly why it works so well. You get the function of a large rear hatch and generous cargo space behind the rear seats, but also something that’s fun to drive and small enough to fit just about anywhere. The beefed-up suspension is another feature perfect for our winter-ravaged roads, and with prices in the low $30,000 range, it’s as affordable as it is practical.

2025 Mitsubishi Outlander – Gas Model (Compact SUV)

2025 Mitsubishi Outlander, non-PHEV model. Photo: Amee Reehal / TractionLife

Top Pick by Amee Reehal

Summary: the proven all-wheel drive system (S-AWC) and premium interior upgrades for the win.

This may be the sleeper pick of the bunch, only because it’s likely the 2025 SUV model buyers won’t consider. Freshly updated for 2025, the gas Mitsubishi Outlander feels like one of the more quietly improved compact SUVs of last year. It’s not a full redesign, and the 181-hp 2.5L engine still won’t blow anyone away, but the changes go deeper than a mild facelift. The cabin is cleaner, more premium, and far better finished, especially in the top trims, while the new Yamaha audio system is a legit upgrade. Add in improved ride comfort, sharper steering feel, available three-row seating, strong value, and Mitsubishi’s excellent S-AWC system, and the Outlander suddenly feels much easier to recommend. The best-selling Outlander PHEV received a 2026 refresh.