CR-V vs HR-V: Honda’s Smallest SUVs Compared

Honda’s two smallest SUVs are both all-new for the 2023 model year. The decision to move the latest HR-V out of the subcompact class brings it much closer in size and capability to the larger CR-V, even the two vehicles look very different. They’re intended to be complementary so there’s a price gap between them: the highest-spec HR-V is still cheaper than the entry-level CR-V.

To help you decide which Honda compact crossover is right for you, we’ve tested both SUVs to compile this side-by-side comparison. For more detail on each car, check out our full reviews:

CR-V vs HR-V Size Comparison

Honda opted not to bring the HR-V that’s sold in other world markets to the US and Canada. Instead, it’s selling a car known elsewhere as the ZR-V, badged here as the HR-V. This model is larger than the previous, subcompact HR-V, narrowing the gap to the CR-V.

At 4,568mm/180in in length, the HR-V is now only 127mm/5in shorter than the 2023 CR-V, when previously the size difference was double that. With a width (mirrors folded) of 1,894mm/74.6in, the 2023 HR-V is only 46mm/1.8in narrower than the current CR-V, too.

2023 CR-V Hybrid (Top) vs 2023 HR-V Sport (Bottom)

The CR-V’s boxier silhouette means that in AWD form, it stands 70mm/2.7in higher than the more car-like HR-V. However, this barely results in any difference at all between the two cars in front and rear headroom.

Exterior Dimension Differences

CR-V HR-V Wheelbase 106.3″ 104.5″ Length 184.8″ 179.8″ Width 73.5″ 72.4″ Height FWD: 66.2″

AWD: 66.5″ LX: 63.4″

Sport: 63.8″

EX-L: 63.4″

Interior Differences

The HR-V’s increased exterior size translates to generous interior space, although in the areas that arguably matter most, there’s still less room than in the CR-V. It too was enlarged when the current generation was launched in 2022 and has a useful 84mm/3.3in more rear legroom than the HR-V and 170mm/6.7in of extra width in the rear seat. You’ll certainly notice the difference if you regularly carry adults in the back, but the HR-V still has lots of space for kids.

2023 Honda CR-V Sport Touring Interior. Photo: Honda 2023 Honda HR-V Sport Interior. Photo: Honda

CR-V the better choice for cargo space

If hauling gear is your priority, then you’ll want the CR-V. With 1,113L (39 cu.ft) of volume behind the rear seats, it has 75% more cargo space than the HR-V, which offers only 691L (24 cu.ft). Note that the CR-V Hybrid loses about 10% of its cargo volume compared with the gas-only model, due to the underfloor battery pack.

We feel the HR-V comes a clear second to its larger sibling when it comes to the cabin design. The CR-V’s elegant dashboard and door panels are a step up from the HR-V’s interior both in looks and materials, while the build quality is better in the CR-V, too, at least in the test vehicles we drove.

2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid. Photo: Graham Heeps 2023 Honda HR-V EX-L AWD. Photo: Graham Heeps

Both small Honda SUVs come well-equipped

Specification-wise, Honda keeps things easy by limiting optional equipment. Both the HR-V and CR-V are well equipped, especially in the higher Sport and EX-L grades, with essentials like Honda Sensing driver assistance systems and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration standard on all models.

The two cars share some switchgear – including the appealingly chunky rotary dials for the HVAC controls – as well as their central touchscreens, with parallels between the two in the way that the size of the screen and available functionality increases as you go up the trim levels. Honda’s latest infotainment software is well thought out, to the benefit of both cars.

Engine and Transmission Differences

CR-V offers two engine options, HR-V gets one

The CR-V is offered with two powertrain options. The conventional engine is a 1.5-litre, turbocharged four-cylinder with 190 hp and 179 lb-ft of torque. It comes with a CVT transmission. On higher trims only, the CR-V Hybrid mates a 2-litre gas engine with a revised two-motor hybrid system for a combined 204 hp and 247 lb-ft.

Honda CR-V in white vs Honda HR-V in black. Photo: Graham Heeps

Meanwhile the HR-V is only available with a 2-litre engine making 158 hp and 138 lb-ft of torque, again paired with a CVT transmission.

Both cars are available with front-wheel drive (FWD) or all-wheel drive (AWD), depending on your chosen trim level, although there is wider availability of the lower-priced FWD variants in the US than in Canada.

If you need to tow, Honda’s recommendation extends only to the CR-V, which can haul 1,000 lb in Hybrid form and up to 1,500 lb in the gas-only version.

CR-V and HR-V Performance Specs

CR-V: 1.5L DI VTEC Turbo CR-V: 2.0L DI Atkinson HR-V: 16-Valve DOHC i-VTEC In-Line 4-Cylinder Horsepower 190-hp @ 6,000 145-hp @ 6,100 158-hp @ 6,500 rpm Torque (lb.-ft.) 179 @ 1,700-5,000 138 @ 4,500 138 @ 4,200 rpm

CR-V vs HR-V: Fuel consumption

Naturally enough, it’s the CR-V Hybrid that uses the least fuel between these two Honda SUVs. Comparing the two powertrains in AWD form, the hybrid’s official combined fuel consumption of 6.4L/100km (37mpg) is comfortably better than the 8.4L/100km (28mpg) achieved by the regular CR-V.

Despite its extra size, even the non-hybrid CR-V has better fuel economy than the HR-V. The old HR-V was smaller and lighter than the 2023 model and had a smaller engine. As a result of the changes, in the new model the combined consumption has risen to 8.7L/100km (27mpg) in the AWD version. Even the FWD models are little better at 8.3L/100km (28mpg).

CR-V vs HR-V: Driving impressions

2023 Honda CR-V. Photo: Honda 2023 Honda HR-V Sport. Photo: Honda

We’re in no doubt as to which of the two Hondas we enjoyed driving most. We found the CR-V to be more responsive and engaging than the HR-V, which suffers from a lacklustre engine/transmission combination – the same sentiment shared by Car & Driver’s comparison.

It steers and rides well enough, but there’s no zip to the throttle response. The turbocharged CR-V is no hot rod, but it’s clearly better in this area than the HR-V.

The best of the bunch is the CR-V Hybrid, which uses the instant torque of the electric motor to deliver a smooth and satisfyingly responsive driving experience. Changes to the hybrid system in the 2023 model (first introduced in 2020) mean that the gas engine is calmer at high speed, too. The only minor downside is less suspension compliance over short, sharp bumps than we would have liked.

Takeaway: is the CR-V or HR-V the better buy?

The new, larger HR-V undoubtedly offers greater practicality for a family then the previous model. It has good passenger accommodation, all the connectivity features you’d expect and the reassurance that goes with the Honda badge. If you’d like a CR-V but the latest model is beyond your budget, consider that the HR-V is now longer than the CR-V was 10 years ago!

However, the HR-V is not as capacious as the current CR-V, whose extra rear-seat and cargo space will be handy if you regularly carry five people or lots of gear. The more expensive CR-V also has a higher-quality interior, is more responsive to drive and, in Hybrid form especially, more fuel-efficient than the HR-V.