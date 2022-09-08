2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV Range Specs & Features

Chevy’s compact Equinox SUV not only goes all-electric for 2024, it’s also the most affordable in the class, according the the company. Following on the heels of the Silverado EV pickup and Blazer EV SUV, the Bow Tie company is going full steam ahead on the electric car front.

As Chevy’s VP puts it, “Chevrolet is now positioned to offer a wide array of EVs…“We know truck and SUV customers better than anyone and we’ve channeled that insight and experience into our new EVs.”

Starting at around $30,000 in the US ($35,000 in Canada) for the entry-level Equinox 1LT trim, the standard FWD system puts down approximately 210-horsepower and 242 lb-ft of torque, while the optional eAWD system significantly ramps it up to 290-horsepower and 346 lb-ft torque.

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 1LT

11.5 kW Level 2 (AC) charging comes standard offering up to 34 miles of range per hour of charging, while the optional 19.2 kW Level 2 (AC) charging on the range-topping Equinox 3RS eAWD can add up to 51 miles of range per hour of charging. This is all covered by an 8-year/100,000-mile limited warranty on the Equinox EV — and that’s over and above the SUV’s standard bumper-to-bumper coverage.

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV Range Expectations

Equinox EV Trim Drive System Range (estimated) 1LT FWD (standard) FWD (available) eAWD (available) 250 miles 300 miles 280 miles 2LT & 3LT FWD (standard) eAWD (available) 300 miles 280 miles 2RS & 3RS FWD (standard) eAWD (available) 300 miles 280 miles

At the moment, these electric range figures are estimates provided by GM, but gives a good ideas of what to expect when the 2023 model hits dealerships in Fall 2023:

Few other key upgrades include GM’s Super Cruise4 hands-free driver assistance technology (optional), a large 17.7-inch infotainment screen, and a suite of driver assistance technologies.

For winter drivers, some upgrades to consider include heated front and rear outboard seats, a heated steering wheel and even a heated windshield wiper park feature

Noteworthy standards include a long list of safety features — Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, and Forward Collision Alert, to name just a few.

Despite its compact SUV size, expect the 2024 Equinox EV to offer decent interior space including up to 57 cubic feet (1,614 liters) of max cargo room, with the rear seat folded. Coupled with cabin storage spots.

The range-topping Equinox EV 3RS

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3RS 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3RS

Chevy hasn’t listed pricing for the top-of-range 3RS — but we know it won’t be the $30K starting price point, of course. With the higher price comes more standard features. Some of the big ones here includes a heated flat-bottom steering wheel, 21-inch aluminum wheels, heated outside mirrors, dual-zone climate control, 8-way power-adjustable driver seat (6-way power-adjustable for the front passenger), an 11-inch driver info screen, and the large 17.7-inch-diagonal infotainment screen.

Yet, there’s a lot Chevy won’t include for free in the Equinox EV 3RS. This includes a head-up display and rear camera mirror, a sunroof, the Bose audio system, and SuperCruise — expect for fork out more money for these upgrades on the range-topper.

