2024 Chevrolet Trax Redesign: Changes to Know About

Compared to the original 2013 Trax with its somewhat bland design both inside and out, Chevrolet completely reimagined the subcompact SUV for the 2024 model year and made it roomier with more content, safety facilities, and technology. Here’s a closer look at all the changes.

New Trax Dimensions Grow in Every Direction

Accessible in five variants – LS, 1RS, LT, 2RS, and ACTIV – the redesigned Trax is longer, lower, and wider than the outgoing model. In numeral terms, it is 11 inches longer, 2 inches wider, and has an almost 6-inch-longer wheelbase than the 2023 Trax. The bigger dimensions render 3 inches more rear legroom and nearly 12% more cargo capacity.

Sharing its design cues and components with the Trailblazer, its wheelbase is now 106.3 inches (2.7 meters) against the 103.9 inches (2.66 meters) of the Trailblazer. The overall length is 5.1 inches bigger than the Trailblazer.

2024 Chevrolet Trax ACTIV. Photo: Chevy 2024 Chevrolet Trax ACTIV. Photo: Chevy

Less Power But Now Quicker & More Fuel Efficient

While the outgoing Trax uses a 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder creating 155 hp (115 kW) and 177 lb-ft (239 Nm), the upcoming model carries a 1.2-liter turbocharged inline-three engine producing 137 horsepower (102 kW) and 162 lb-ft (220 Nm) of torque.

Clearly, the new mill delivers lower horsepower compared to the previous engine, but Chevy says it will be quicker to hit 60 miles per hour. The automaker claims it is a second faster than the outgoing Trax, rated at 8.6 seconds, and offers better fuel economy, as well.

The new turbo pairs with a six-speed automatic transmission and sends power only to the front wheels. The Trax isn’t accessible in AWD configuration.

Bolder Looks with Longer, Lower and Wider Stance

The front features sleek horizontal lines, accentuating the vehicle’s width, with a design that flows from the iconic Chevy bowtie grille to the slim, Blazer-inspired headlamps equipped with all-new LED lighting elements. The signature LED daytime running lamps amplify visibility in any lighting conditions.

2024 Chevrolet Trax ACTIV. Photo: Chevy 2024 Chevrolet Trax ACTIV. Photo: Chevy

Every model flaunts diverse design characteristics, including exclusive grilles and wheels, as well as individualistic décor.

The LS and LT models exhibit a minimalistic aesthetic, with the latter sporting added bright trim. Standard 17-inch steel wheels grace the LS, while the LT boasts 17-inch machined aluminum wheels.

The RS grades showcase the sportiest exterior, complete with extra trim accents and a grille adorned with an RS emblem. The 1RS boasts unique 18-inch machine-faced aluminum wheels, while the 2RS flaunts 19-inch aluminum wheels.

The new ACTIV presents a single-tone appearance with titanium chrome accents and a menacing rear skid plate design. It is equipped with exclusive black 18-inch wheels.

2024 Chevy Trax Interior

2024 Chevrolet Trax ACTIV. Photo: Chevy 2024 Chevrolet Trax ACTIV. Photo: Chevy

Stepping into the 2024 Trax, we find plenty of cutting-edge tech as standard. The LS and 1RS models come equipped with an 8.0-inch infotainment screen, while the LT, 2RS, and Activ take it up a notch with an 11-inch display. The premium trims also boast some sweet perks, like heated seats, the convenience of remote start, wireless phone charging, and automatic climate control. Besides, active noise cancellation is a standard amenity for all the trims.

Also, for the first time, the new Trax can wirelessly connect to Apple CarPlay or Android Auto to the infotainment system, and when equipped with the available sunroof package wireless phone charging is included on LT, 2RS and ACTIV. When paired with a data plan, the small SUV will offer Wi-Fi Hotspot capability as it did before.

New Chevy Safety Assist Suite

The 2024 Chevrolet Trax raises the bar for safety and driver awareness technology with the new Chevy Safety Assist suite. This suite includes six advanced systems comprising Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, IntelliBeam auto high-beam control, and a Following Distance Indicator.

Technologies such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Alter Alert with Side Blind Zone Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Rear Park Assist come at an extra cost.

Price and Availability

Expect the 2024 Trax to hit the showrooms in North America this spring, wearing an initial price tag of US$21,495, and $21,699 starting MSRP in Canada. The 1RS and LT demand US$23,195 and US$23,395, respectively. The range-toppers, 2RS and ACTIV, will be available at US$24,995,