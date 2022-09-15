2023 Tahoe RST Performance Edition’s V8 Ramps Up the Power

Chevy’s full-size Tahoe flosses an abundance of brawn coupled with streamlined and stylish looks. In 2021, the big hauler was fully redesigned, adding the sportier & street-inspired RST version based on the Tahoe LT, gaining bigger 22-inch wheels and blacked-out features inside and out.

For 2023, Chevrolet Performance is levelling things up to its most popular full-size SUV with the 2023 Tahoe RST Performance Edition. While it retains performance with true SUV capability and comfort, expect this version to produce 13 hp and 7 lb-ft more over the current RST’s available 6.2L engine.

So expect the RST Performance Edition’s 6.2L V-8 to produce 433 horsepower and 467 lb-ft of torque — yes, this is the most powerful, factory-built Chevy Tahoe to date, hitting top speed of 124 mph (199 km/h) while achieving 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) in an impressive 5.78 seconds. Not bad for a large SUV with 7,600-pound trailering capacity (same as the base RST when equipped with the optional 6.2L engine).

2023 Chevrolet Tahoe RST Performance Edition

Essentially, with the 2023 Tahoe RST Performance Edition you’re getting the pursuit-rated Tahoe PPV package built for the police. So aside from increased power output, also expect other chassis, suspension and driving dynamic enhancements. From the Police-spec springs, retuned dampers and police-spec chassis calibrations to Brembo front and rear brakes and police-spec lower ride heigh, dropping this beast 10 mm up front and 20 mm in the rear.

2023 Tahoe RST Performance Edition made its debut at the 2022 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, with production starting late 2022 and built out of GM’s Arlington Assembly in Texas. Pricing not yet released.