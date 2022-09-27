2022 Lexus NX vs RX SUV Comparison & Advantages of Each

Editor’s Note: the 2022 NX is all-new; the 2022 RX is the outgoing model and received a full 2023 redesign.

It’s safe to say most consumers shopping for a Lexus SUV these days are considering either the compact NX or medium-size RX. Of course, there’s the subcompact Lexus UX refreshed for 2023 with an exclusively plug-in hybrid only setup, the full-size luxury GX, the redesigned and mighty LX 600 replacing the LX 570 for 2022, and the brand’s first dedicated EV with the new Lexus RZ.

But compact crossover SUVs are incredibly popular with no end in sight, and the RX is Lexus’ best-selling vehicle. The NX is completely redesigned for 2022 gaining a wider stance and lower centre of gravity; its larger sibling is the last of its kind before a full 2023 RX redesign. Here, we compare only the 2022 Lexus NX and RX models to see which one is right for you.

2022 Lexus NX Advantage: Powertrain & Fuel Economy

2022 Lexus NX 350 F Sport. Photo: Amee Reehal 2022 Lexus NX 350 F Sport. Photo: Amee Reehal

Aside from size, performance and fuel economy are two crucial factors people consider doing their Lexus RX vs. NX comparison.

The 2022 Lexus RX offers two powertrain choices:

A standard 295-horsepower 3.5L V6

A 308-horsepower 3.5L Lexus Hybrid Electric Drive

The V6 delivers 20/27 mpg with FWD and 19/26 mpg with AWD, while the RX 450h Hybrid earns a 31/28 mpg city/highway rating.

The fully redesigned 2022 NX gives you four powertrain options comprising:

A 203-horsepower 2.5L four-cylinder,

A 275-horsepower 2.4L turbocharged four-cylinder,

A 240-horsepower 2.5L Lexus Hybrid Electric Drive

A 304-horsepower 2.5L Lexus Plug-In Hybrid Electric Drive

The 2.5L NX 250 FWD offers an EPA-rated 26/33 mpg city/ highway or 25/32 mpg city/highway for the all-wheel-drive model. The 2.4L turbo NX 350 delivers 22/29 mpg, while the Lexus NX 350h Hybrid covers 41 mpg during city driving and 37 mpg on the freeway.

We can clearly see the NX has a fuel economy advantage over the RX, and there isn’t much difference in the horsepower figures (when we compare 350 variants of both).

2022 Lexus NX Advantage: Safety

Like other vehicles in the Lexus lineup, the RX and NX get high safety rankings. Last year, the National Highway Safety Administration (NHSTA) awarded both NX and RX its highest five-star overall safety score. However, for the 2022 model year, the NHSTA didn’t crash-test the NX, and the RX dropped one star with a four-star overall rating.

On the other hand, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) honoured the 2022 NX with their Top Safety Pick+ designation (as it did for the 2021 NX). The RX again falls behind with the second-best Top Safety Pick award. That said, both SUVs get the top ‘Good‘ ranking in six crashworthiness tests by IIHS. And again, the 2022 RX is the outgoing model, so keep that in mind.

Additionally, both the Lexus SUVs come with an array of standard driver assistance and active safety facilities such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and automatic emergency braking.

Analyzing Lexus RX vs. NX on the safety scale, the new 2022 NX has a slight advantage over its bigger sibling.

2022 Lexus NX Advantage: Starting Price

If you are on a budget seeking the Lexus premium experience, the NX’s initial price tag is a lot lower than the RX. The entry-level NX250 starts at US$39,500 with FWD and US$41,000 with AWD.

Meanwhile, the most affordable 2022 RX350 goes for US$47,070 MSRP (FWD) or US$1,400 more for the all-wheel-drive RX variant.

The price variance among the hybrids is even more significant, with the NX350h costing US$42,700 and the RX450h wearing a price tag of US$49,870.

2022 Lexus NX Advantage: Infotainment

2022 Lexus NX 350 F Sport. Photo: Amee Reehal 2022 Lexus NX 350 F Sport. Photo: Amee Reehal

With the complete redesign for 2022, the NX now comes with a bigger standard 9.8-inch touchscreen or an optional 14-inch display, both supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Besides, Lexus has added some physical buttons, such as volume and climate knobs, along with a virtual assistant that lets you control different functions through voice commands.

The RX still uses the old Remote Touch Controller, which is smaller in size (8.0 inches) than the NX. We highly appreciate the Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa, satellite radio, a Wi-Fi hot spot, and a nine-speaker stereo, but most of these features are available for the NX, as well.

In fact, the 2022 NX is better than the 2022 RX because the latter does not come with the ‘Hey Lexus’ virtual assistant and its infotainment screen is smaller than its little sibling.

2022 Lexus NX Advantage: Cargo/Trunk Capacity

In the standard five-seat format, the 2022 RX offers 16 cubic feet of space behind the second row and 32.7 cubic feet with the seats folded down. The three-row RX L renders just 7.5 cubic feet of cargo room behind the third-row seats, about 23 cubic feet with the 3rd-row collapsed, and up to 58.5 cubic feet with both second- and third rows folded.

2022 Lexus NX350 F Sport. Photo: Amee Reehal

Alternatively, the 2022 Lexus NX delivers 22.7 cubic feet of cargo room behind the second-row seats or 46.9 cubic feet with them folded.

Once again, in our Lexus RX vs. NX comparison, the NX wins, though you cannot have the third-row seating arrangement for the mid-size SUV.

2022 Lexus RX Advantage: Passenger Capacity & Space

Lexus RX 350 Black Line. Photo: Amee Reehal Lexus RX 350 Black Line. Photo: Amee Reehal

The 2022 RX’s availability in a seven-seat configuration gives it an advantage over the NX (but there’s no longer a 7-seat option for the 2023 RX), which is only accessible in a five-seat layout. However, the third-row seats aren’t comfortable for adults, and even teens may not like them on long journeys. For third-row seating, buyers should opt for the full-size Lexus GX or LX.

Another boon for buying an RX is the more passenger space.

2022 Lexus RX Advantage: Overall Luxury

Undoubtedly, the NX is posh, comfortable, and quiet, but its interior space is clearly tighter. Moreover, the driving dynamics of the hybrid may not be what all shoppers are seeking. Here’s our full 2022 Lexus NX review with drive impressions.

Lexus RX 350 Black Line. Photo: Amee Reehal

On the other hand, the RX feels posher with excellent material quality, more comfy seats, smoother driving manner, and softer-touch materials than the NX. Yes, it is costlier than the NX, but it is definitely more well-appointed than its little sibling.

Takeaway: the 2022 NX or 2022 RX?

With the fully restyled 2022 offering, our vote goes to the Lexus NX. It especially makes more sense for those on the budget looking for the Lexus luxury experience. It is roomy, comfortable, practical, safer, and more entertaining than its big brother.

However, we are not dissuading you from buying the 2022 RX. The mid-size SUV is undeniably more refined, more luxurious, and roomier, offering a more cushioned ride than the NX. Plus, Lexus went over and above with the next-generation, redesigned 2023 RX.