Ford’s Workhorse F-150 XLT Trim Gains 2023 Heritage Edition Model

Base models never get any love. But to celebrate the F-Series lineups 75th anniversary, Ford is showing its XLT trim — second from the bottom, next to the entry-level model — some much-deserved love with the 2023 F-150 Heritage Edition. The special edition gains mainly cosmetic touches only, but the mid-size pickup’s two-tone colour upgrade is worthy, paying homage to the 1970s and ’80s two-tone exterior paint offerings. Expect 5 colour combos with the Heritage Edition F-150, including a variation of red, blue, grey, black, and white. It’s what Ford calls A-B-A exterior paint pattern (roof and pillars, midsection, and the lower parts).

Inside, a white “75 Years” logo greets you on the screen upon startup, as well on the upper centre windshield. The entire cabin gets a slate gray and black look, coupled with seat trim covers featuring unique inserts and a console lid with some sweet embossing — features you won’t find on a stock Ford F-150 XLT. The 2023 F-150 Heritage Edition production starts this fall, with orders opening up mid-July when official pricing is released. Ford’s F-Series is going strong 75 years later — and it’s nice to see the everyday XLT model representing.

[envira-gallery id=’107932′]