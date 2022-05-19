Mercedes-AMG’s Electric Future on Full Display with the Vision AMG Concept

Starting in 2025, AMG will be well on their way to an all-electric future. Propelling this ambitious plan is a dedicated AMG.EA architecture for all-electric AMG models — and to kick things off, is this sleek Vision AMG 4-door coupe building on the VISION EQXX and offering a glimpse at what to expect. Of course, this glossy ornament is a show car only, and a look at how AMG plans to reinvent itself heading into a zero-emission automotive landscape.

Upfront, the concept coupe sports star-shaped headlamps with a distinct, overhanging rear spoiler all riding on a very long wheelbase and massive wheels adorning the ‘AMG’ logos on the rubber housed in widely flared wheel arches. Clearly, this thing sits significantly lower than the current Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV.

Vision AMG Concept Vision AMG Concept

As the German performance brand puts it, “the Vision AMG shows in spectacular style what electrification could look like at Mercedes-AMG, while staying true to the brand aesthetic. The study’s extreme proportions create fascination and passion for performance – that’s what AMG is all about.”

We’re pretty sure the Mercedes-AMG electric cars and SUVs of the future won’t posses the Vision AMG’s minimalist joints and shut lines, the rear and side windows painted in the same Alubeam silver as the concept sedan itself, and the sharply raked A-pillar positioned far forward, all creating a stretched-out monolithic sculpture.

But more realistic design details like muscular rear shoulders, an aerodynamically optimized rear overhang, and overall low-lying silhouette might make it to the production line in just a few years. For something more tangible, here’s A look inside the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV interior.