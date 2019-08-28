If you’re on the fence about buying a motorcycle in 2019 and beyond, maybe this roster of bikes might nudge you in the right direction. And if you’re new to riding, hit up our Best Beginner Motorcycles guide here.

From badass custom motorcycles and future bikes you’ll likely never own (sorry) to new production bikes including electric motorcycles you can buy today, this ongoing list of diverse two-wheelers shows us the true passion and creativity of bike builders across the globe.

Whether it’s Harley-Davidson entering the world of mass-produced electric motorcycles with the LiveWire, or a small shop tucked away somewhere in Europe converting popular models into reimagined, remarkable creations in limited numbers. We’re just glad it’s all happening.

Here are motorcycles you can expect in this 2019 list:

Customs & Concepts Sarolea Motorcycles N60 Electric Streetfighter

Droog Moto DM-15 Custom Kawasaki Ninja 250

Skynet Moto-Terminator Ducati

Auto Fabrica Type 11 Prototype Two

Wreckless Ducati Speedway Production Models 2019 Royal Enfield Classic 500 Stealth Edition

2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire

Royal Enfield Classic 500 Stealth Edition

Builder: Royal Enfield Bike: 2019 Classic 500 Why we like it: flat black scrambler looks hot – so does the price

Timeless styling at a decent price. Royal Enfield has taken their new Classic 500 scrambler to the dark side with latest Stealth Black edition. Priced under US$6,000 with looks this good, we’d say this bike offers pretty good value.













Droog Moto DM-15 Custom Kawasaki Ninja 250

Builder: Droog Moto, London Bike: Kawasaki Ninja 250 Why we like it: truly a diabolical custom 2-wheeler unlike the others

Lightweight, agile, and attitude. The latest creation out of Droog Moto’s apocalyptic garage is this sinister Kawasaki Ninja 250, dubbed the DM-015. The 250cc, 36-hp custom bike gets a pair Droog’s handlebars fitted with burly grips up top, paired to a distinct fuel cell on a subframe that sets this diabolical 2-wheeler apart.

First Ride: 2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire Review

Builder: Harley-Davidson Bike: 2020 LiveWire Why we like it: full-scale electric bike great for beginner riders

Electrifying LiveWire breaks the mould for traditional bike-maker. We head to Portland to put the American bike builder’s latest motorcycle to the test. The LiveWire repudiates that past, with a relatively light, remarkably quiet and devastatingly fast machine – all backed by pure electric power.

















N60 Electric Streetfighter by Sarolea Motorcycles

Builder: Sarolea Motorcycles, Belgium Bike: custom frame paired to a carbon swingarm Why we like it: Carbon fibre electric bike taking ‘custom’ to another level

A collaboration done right. Sarolea Motorcycles latest hookup had one goal in mind: “build a high-quality bike that really stands out from the crowd.” A quick look at this sweet, stealthy mostly carbon fibre electric motorcycle and we’d say it’s mission accomplished all the way.

Moto Terminator Ducati

Builder: Trans FX Bike: 2009 Ducati 1100 S Why we like it: A killer bike that’ll save all of humanity, of course

A bike you don’t want to piss off. Heavy-armed, agile, autonomous, and absolutely badass, you might recognize the 2017 Skynet Moto-Terminator from 2009’s Terminator Salvation starring Christian Bale. Designed by Trans FX from the minds of designers Martin Laing and Victor Martinez, this custom Ducati of the future keeps the same engine and tires from the 1100 S, all built on the preexisting frame.

Auto Fabrica Type 11 Prototype Two

Builder: Auto Fabrica, London Bike: Yamaha XSR900 Why we like it: Conceptual design with next-level craftsmanship

A Custom Yamaha XSR900 Blending Modern Design With Retro Flair. Project Type 11 pushes the London-based builder’s design and production to another level with three gorgeous prototypes kicking things into action. But it’s the Type 11: Prototype Two based on the Yamaha 900cc Triple — a road going version of the first Type 11 — that caught our attention.

Wreckless Ducati Speedway

Builder: Wreckless, UK Bike: 1970s 450cc, single-cylinder Desmo Ducati Why we like it: If Ducati had ever made a speedway bike, this would be it

Not your typical twin-cylinder Ducati sports bike, Northamptonshire-based Wreckless’ H4MM4 Ducati Speedway motorcycle is everything you wouldn’t expect of the Italian bike. But then again, the UK bike builder isn’t in the business of producing ‘typical’ motorcycles.

TMC Dumont Motorcycle

Builder: TMC, Brazil Bike: Custom powered by a 300-horsepower Rolls-Royce Continental aircraft engine Why we like it: Because it’s powered by a 300-horsepower Rolls-Royce Continental aircraft engine

Rolling on massive hubless wheels 36-inches in diameter paired to a custom frame of carbon-fibre and aluminium, the museum-worthy motorcycle comes from Indy Car and F1 driver turned custom car/bike builder Tarso Marques — a Brazilian racing driver part of the Minardi team, competing in 24 F1 Grand Prixs but never actually securing a championship.















Droog Moto DM-014

Builder: Droog Moto Bike: Kawasaki Z1000 Why we like it: Ample power and ominous, aggressive styling fit for the apocalypse

Stripping a Kawasaki Z1000 down and building it back up into an unrecognizable urban fighter, the 125-hp, 953cc-powered DM-014 will hit 158-hp when those zombies come calling. The finished look is menacing in part to the unfinished, industrial look of the 400 lbs. Z1000.

2019 KTM 790 Adventure Travel Bike

Builder: KTM Bike: 2019 KTM 790 Why we like it: Lightweight dual-sport bike for The People

With top 790 Adventure contenders like the $14,295 BMW F 850 GS, $15,099 Honda Africa Twin ADV Sports, and $14,600 Triumph Tiger 800 XCx in the mix, KTM’s middleweight offering is a great, affordable choice for those new to weaving off the pavement and onto the rough terrain. And more experienced riders can always opt for the R variant.

Ducati V4 Penta

Builder: Officine GP Design Bike: Custom Ducati Panigale V4 Why we like it: Luxury, technology, and progressive design rolled into one

As Ducati’s first large-production, V4-powered street bike, the team at Officine GP Design set out to produce a “creature” based on the Italian motorcycle brand’s signature DNA of luxury, technology, and progressive design. Sporting a purpose-built tank cover and redesigned front fork with semi handlebars, the V4 Penta does have a somewhat peculiar front look that may not be a favourite with Panigale V4 fans — buy hey, that’s how custom design works.























Thruxton TFC

Builder: Triumph Factory Custom (TFC) Bike: Thruxton TFC Why we like it: More powerful, lighter and even higher specification than the already capable 1200cc, rider-focused Thruxton R

Limited to 750 units globally, it’s clear at first sight TFC’s first offering embodies the pinnacle in custom Triumph design which gets carbon fibre bodywork, billet machined top yoke with numbered TFC plaque, and Titanium Vance & Hines silencers with carbon fibre end caps. All with some sweet blacked-out touches with gold accents.

2019 Honda Monkey

Builder: Honda Bike: Monkey Why we like it: Sturdy, scaled-down motorcycle with authentic retro styling

