6 Best 2021 Motorcycles You Probably Didn’t Know Existed

As with most years, 2021 brought us a new crop of high-volume, production motorcycles from the big brands. Like the new KTM 890 Adventure R we spent 4 months with, Harley-Davidson’s new Sportster S built on the Revolution Max platform, and Kawasaki’s popular dual-sport KLR650, to name a few.
But then there those lesser know bikes from builders you may not have even heard of. In our books, these are the best motorcycles of 2021.
FXE Supermoto-Styled Electric Commuter from Zero Motorcycles
With a stunning profile and top-notch performance, the FXE from Zero Motorcycles is the electric motorcycle many have been waiting for, following up on their DSR electric-powered torque beast. Zero have claimed that their goal was to create a motorcycle that would set the standard for future Zero motorcycles to follow. Let’s take a closer look at how they’ve done this.
The 7.2kWh battery (nominal capacity 6.3kWh) will charge from 0 to 100 percent in a total of 9.7 hours. That’s the standard charging time when using the basic charging cable that comes with the FXE. If you add one accessory charger from Zero, then you can cut that time to 4.1 hours, and again down to 1.8 hours if you equip the maximum possible accessory chargers.
The FXE currently only comes in grey/silver, and the model (ZF7.2) starts at $11,795. If you want the quick charger accessory, it’s an additional $600.
Gear Up GEO from Ural
Those in the know about the Ural GEO will be aware of its many capabilities and what makes it one of the best and most unique motorcycles on the market. What you may not know is that in 2021 Ural is bringing one of its signature Limited Edition models to the range, namely the 2021 Ural Gear Up GEO.
The first thing that will grab your attention is the superb hand-painted in-your-face “geometrical camo” paint job. Ironically this ‘camo’ is one of the things that makes this motorcycle stand out so much. It adds a navigation system of your choice, dual outlet USB power charger, luggage rack, and an optional high-pipe GPR for those who want this bike mostly or exclusively for off-road application.
The Limited Edition is nearly sold out and is only now available at a small handful of locations for an MSRP of $26,999.
BMW K100 “Nightcrawler” from Crooked Motorcycles
This stunning and unique motorcycle was a one-off creation for one of Memmingen, Germany-based Crooked Motorcycles’s special clients. This BMW K100 started as a single project, but they’re now offering similar models to willing customers.
The Nightcrawler is a 1986 K100 heavily modified and adapted to give it a contemporary feel. It features a completely overhauled motor, Wilbers 46RR suspension forks with Adjustline 632 shocks, Metzeler Karoo 3 tires and a Cobra SPX Carbon muffler, to name but a few of the specially created additions that have gone into this bike.
From the all-new electronics from Motogadget to the JW Speaker headlight, from the intricate detail of the R100RS spoked front wheel to the custom leather seat upholstered by the increasingly popular Swiss Yves Knobel.
Retro ‘Scrambler Revival’ Honda by Designer Leo Porfirio
The younger generations will likely not recall the days of the scrambler motorcycle. This was a wholly unique genre from the 1970s where street bikes were adapted by users for off-road riding. In other words, they were built to scramble up and down the rugged off-road landscapes.
The creator of these Honda Scrambler designs, Brazil-based Leo Porfirio, tried multiple styles for the frame, but in the end favoured a simpler look with clean and contemporary lines. It’s designed with the Venturi Principle in mind, with side vents to create an aerodynamic build that would boost performance.
Porfirio imagines these new Honda Scramblers in different designs, including GP Cream combining cream and grey and a brown leather seat; CB Tribute which features classic silver colours in the fuel tank with red/white/blue flare, as well as the Scarlet RD which is a mixture of scarlet red and titanium grey, with tones of glossy black.
DSR from Zero Motorcycles
Another all-electric creation from Zero Motorcycles. The DSR electric motorcycle was first announced back in 2016 and since then has come a long way. The latest version is known in Zero circles as the “Torque Beast.” It creates 116 lb-ft of torque from its 14.4kWh all-electric powertrain paired with a clutchless direct-drive transmission, and boasts a top speed in its standard form of up to 102 mph or 164 km/h.
The Zero DSR comes in two variants: the ZF 14.4 (mentioned above) and the ZF 14.4 Power Tank. The main difference is in their total range. The ZF 14.4 gets up to 163 miles or 262 km of range optimized for city driving. The Power Tank gets an additional 40 miles or 64 km, bringing it to 204 miles or 326 km total range.
Zero Motorcycle guarantees the DSR’s power pack with a 5-year and unlimited-mileage warranty. Starts at $15,495 MSRP.
Metacycle from SONDORS
Known for building premium e-bikes, SONDORS is jumping into the electric motorbike game with their sleek, futuristic-looking new machine dubbed the Metacycle. Built on what the SoCal-based company calls an exo-frame, the distinct architecture lends to a low and light profile, adding both style and better accessibility for those urban adventures and tight spaces.
Powered by a 4000 watt hour, 72 volt battery, expect the Metacycle to provide 80 miles of ride time on a singe charge — that’s good for a Malibu to Manhattan Beach coastline coffee run (one-way), riding on Michelin Road 5 tires coupled with unconventional forks sitting upside down with rebound and compressions adjustment.
The Metacycle goes for $5,000 and can be ordered directly from the company site with a 90-day refundable $100 deposit; shipments begin Fall 2021.