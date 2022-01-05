6 Best 2021 Motorcycles You Probably Didn’t Know Existed

FXE Supermoto-Styled Electric Commuter from Zero Motorcycles

With a stunning profile and top-notch performance, the FXE from Zero Motorcycles is the electric motorcycle many have been waiting for, following up on their DSR electric-powered torque beast. Zero have claimed that their goal was to create a motorcycle that would set the standard for future Zero motorcycles to follow. Let’s take a closer look at how they’ve done this.

The 7.2kWh battery (nominal capacity 6.3kWh) will charge from 0 to 100 percent in a total of 9.7 hours. That’s the standard charging time when using the basic charging cable that comes with the FXE. If you add one accessory charger from Zero, then you can cut that time to 4.1 hours, and again down to 1.8 hours if you equip the maximum possible accessory chargers.

The FXE currently only comes in grey/silver, and the model (ZF7.2) starts at $11,795. If you want the quick charger accessory, it’s an additional $600.