Weekend Essentials #5

Thule Caprock Roof Platform

Even with larger SUVs, cargo space can be pretty tight, especially if you’re hauling a full-load passengers and all their gear. Simple solution: look up, and take advantage of that roof real estate. The Thule Capstone roof platform is a good solution for adventurers looking to go off the beaten path for a few days. The system features a low profile design which both looks sleek and helps with improved airflow on the highway. With a load capacity that can handle up to an impressive 330 lbs (150 kg), this bad boy can carry your gear with ease, from the looks of it (remember to double-check your vehicle’s maximum roof load capacity). Customization is key, and Thule understands that. With adjustable base crossbars, you can fine-tune the fit to your vehicle, ensuring a seamless integration with your accessories. Overall, it offers versatility without compromising valuable interior cabin space.

$900

Bamford x Land Rover LR002 Limited Edition

A clean, blacked-out timepiece combining British craftsmanship with automotive vibes, the Bamford Land Rover LR002 embodies the spirit of adventure and precision, making it the ideal companion for explorers and watch enthusiasts alike. It showcases a robust stainless steel case with a stealthy black DLC coating. The 40mm size strikes a balance between versatility and wrist presence; the sapphire crystal offers durability and scratch resistance. Powered by a reliable automatic movement, the LR002 promises precise timekeeping and a 42-hour power reserve. Completing the package is a sleek black rubber strap, ensuring a comfortable fit and enhancing its sporty appeal.

$1,700 – available exclusively at HODINKEE

Taylor Stitch Weekender Duffle Bag

For those quick trips, forget the hardshell luggage and small rolling bags. A durable duffle like this one from Taylor Stitch, particularly in this espresso look, if a better option. It combines style and durability, featuring a dark leather exterior and a resilient canvas liner that’s easy to clean. With ample zippered pockets for all your essentials, plus nifty extras like a removable shoulder strap, a leather handle, and a trolley strap for hassle-free travel, the antique brass zippers and rivets adding a touch of vintage charm. Taylor Stitch may have just give you your new go-to bag for weekend getaways.

$498