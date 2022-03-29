2023 Ford F-150 Rattler: Basic Model Gains Off-Road Abilities

Adventure-seeking Ford F-150 shoppers looking for rugged looks and off-road abilities at a decent price point are in luck. Based on the entry-level XL series, the new 2023 F-150 Rattler does exactly that: takes a basic version of the popular full-size pickup and ramps it up. As the company puts it, “offers aspiring adventurers an off-road option with expressive looks and capability in one package. This truck builds off the F-150 off-road legacy while allowing us to introduce new customers to the right blend of styling and value in the F-150 lineup.”

So, what exactly does that mean? Equipped with the FX4 content, the Rattler rides on 18-inch aluminum wheels wrapped in rugged all-terrain tires, paired to F-150 Rattler badging on fender vents and rattlesnake-inspired graphics to round out the bolder styling. Fortunately, this isn’t a vanity upgrade with big wheels and big graphics — off-road features include skid plates, hill descent control, specially tuned off-road shock absorbers, and a dual exhaust system. Most significantly, expect an electronic rear-locking differential to tackle the tough stuff with better traction.

Inside, the new F-150 gains distinct accents setting the Rattler apart from the lineup. The overall look is all blacked-out, including onyx seats with bronze accents and instrument panel-matched stitching. Overall, the F-150 is the best-selling pickup across North America, and the company is expanding on this by offering more distinct features without forcing customers to shell out the extra cash – creating better value. Another example is F-150 sporting Raptor-esque abilities with new Tremor off-road trim. Expect the new 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler to hit dealerships Fall 2022.

