2024 Range Rover Velar Changes & Updates to Know About

Following on the heels of the small Evoque crossover, Range Rover’s compact Velar SUV hit the market back in 2018, slotted just below the mid-size Range Rover Sport. A relatively late luxury arrival in the busy small sport utility playing field, the Velar’s sleek looks, upscale cabin, and decent power figures are what really separates it from the pack.

For 2024, the Brit levels things up with even cleaner looks, a revamped interior including a much quieter cabin, and a plug-in hybrid system that’s now better than ever.

The facelifted Velar boasts new super-slim headlights and daytime running lights that look more sophisticated for 2024. A sleek, new design imbues the front grille with a refreshed allure while the rear bumper undergoes a subtle transformation. In addition, Land Rover has added two new hues: the shimmering Metallic Varesine Blue and the premium Metallic Zadar Grey, to the car’s exterior colour options.

2024 Range Rover Velar Interior & Tech

The 2024 Velar interior now showcases Land Rover’s sophisticated 11.4-inch infotainment system, featuring its “floating” curved glass display. Similar to what we get in the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, the new touchscreen makes it more effortless to access 80% of its features with two touches of the home screen, improving the user experience.

Range Rover offers four fresh leather colour choices – Cloud, Caraway, Raven Blue, and Deep Garnet. These hues ramp it up with a good selection of details, including the radiant Moonlight Chrome accents adorning the steering wheel, centre console surrounds, and air vents. Furthermore, buyers can customize their journeys with a sleek Technical Light Anodized or Dark Anodized Aluminum finish or bask in the warm embrace of the Shadow Grey Ash wood veneer trim finishers.

Latest version of Pivi Pro adds wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

The 2024 Velar benefits from Land Rover’s latest Pivi Pro software. They’ve engineered it to adapt, boasting the ability to receive over-the-air updates, ensuring the drive remains at the forefront of innovation. The Pivi Pro setup also now supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, keeping devices at peak power coupled with wireless charging, housed in a chic, new storage compartment in the centre console.

Pivi Pro look to improve even further with plans for OTA updates to the powertrain, chassis, navigation mapping, and even onboard diagnostics.

Audio duties are handled by the optional Meridian 3D Surround Sound System at its forefront. The premium sound system boasts up to 17 speakers and a massive 750W of amplifier power

New Velar PHEV increases electric range with redesigned battery pack

The base P250 model arrives on American shores, equipped with a turbocharged 2.0L engine that roars with 247 horses and 269 pound-feet of torque, paired with a standard all-wheel-drive system and a refined new eight-speed automatic transmission that promising quicker gear changes.

For more power, there’s the P400 variant of the luxury compact 5-seater. It finds a brutish inline-six 3.0L mill, putting down 395 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque. The engine takes assistance from a discreet 48-volt lithium-ion battery pack that lurks under the rear cargo floor and integrates seamlessly with an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel-drive system.

The 2024 Velar PHEV model now gains improved electric range courtesy of a redesigned battery pack. The system adds 40 miles (64km) to the specs.

Price and Availability

The entry-level 2024 Range Rover Velar P250 S starts at a mere $61,500 across the US ($68,400 in Canada), while the P250 Dynamic SE commands an extra $2,100 in exchange for a heightened experience. But, if your heart yearns for more horsepower, the six-cylinder engine of the P400 Dynamic SE awaits, but with a price bump to $70,600. For those seeking the pinnacle of luxury, the P400 Dynamic HSE stands at the forefront, priced at $84,795. Orders for the updated 2024 Velar are now open.