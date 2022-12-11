The Mercedes-AMG GT2 Enters a New Range of Speed for Gentleman Drivers

Joining the GT3 and GT4, the new GT2 is Mercedes-AMG’s latest offering, bridging the gap between its two siblings. But this 707-horsepower track machine is a little different as it’s built for everyday drivers, and officially the company’s the powerful street-approved race car in the Affalterbach-based brand’s twelve-year history of the customer sport program.

Powered by AMG’s 4.0L V8 biturbo engine with a flat crankshaft and paired to a sequential AMG 6-speed racing transmission, the GT2’s gearbox is mounted on the rear axle, as found on all GT models. Flossing muscular looks, the wide front section gets massive air intake openings and a carbon hood with air outlets, while the rear finds a newly developed rear wing on a swan neck mount.

“Next to proven GT3 and GT4 features, however, we have also integrated entirely new racing technologies, specially developed for the GT2. The result is the most powerful homologated race car we have built to date.” Stefan Wendl, Head of Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing

Riding on forged 18” AMG light alloy wheels with a proper, track-worthy braking assembly, the Mercedes-AMG GT2 strikes the right balance for amateur (i.e. less-experienced) drivers looking for incredible yet manageable handling. A big part of this is AMG’s new central wheel mount system, the latest multi-adjustable traction control (racing ABS), a steel roll-cage bolted onto the aluminium space frame, and a fully programmable dashboard system paired to a high-res screen.

The Mercedes-AMG GT2 goes on sale throughout 2023 as it undergo comprehensive testing in the upcoming weeks, and as with the GT3 and GT4, technical support is guaranteed from the motorsport experts at HWA AG.

