2021 Chevrolet Tahoe RST: Closer Look & Specs

Power, Performance, and Return of the Diesel Engine

The fully redesigned 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe RST carries the familiar 5.3L V8 generating 355 horsepower and 338 pound-feet of torque, also standard on the 2021 Tahoe Z71 we reviewed here. It is a robust mill having adequate power to move the family hauler through a flawless 10-speed automatic transmission.

While you will not feel the engine underpowered or unresponsive, we believe the 6.2L V8 that comes standard with the 2021 Tahoe High Country would have been a better option for the RST. Well, Chevy came through, now offering the 6.2L V8 for the newer 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe RST.

Optional 3.0L Durmax diesel-powered 2021 Tahoe

But the bigger news here is Chevy’s move to bring back the optional 3.0L Duramax diesel, powering the white RST in these pictures. The first-in-segment available turbo-diesel engine offers a more efficient and smoother driving experience. This is Chevy’s first diesel inline-six engine for full-size SUVs, and the brand’s first diesel offered in full-size SUVs since 1999.

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe RST. Photo: Amee Reehal

Being the sportiest in the range, the Tahoe RST uses a mechanical limited-slip differential and a new independent rear suspension configuration along with traditional coil-over shocks. The responsive steering allows you to hurl the full-size SUV into any corner with assurance. Of course, the body roll is on the cards for this three-row SUV, but it so minimal and is far better than the Tahoe’s of yesteryears.

Gas Mileage

Using the same gas engine as the entry-level Tahoe, the RST’s EPA-estimated range is 16 mpg in the city and 20 mpg on the highway, in both RWD and AWD configurations. Yes, it is not exceptional, but it beats the Nissan Armada (15 combined) and the Toyota Sequoia (14 combined). Only the Ford Expedition (19 combined) is more frugal among its biggest competitors.

The 3.0L Duramax turbo-diesel engine, on the other hand, offers an EPA-estimated 28 highway, 21 city and 24 combined mpg in rear-wheel-drive models. EPA-estimated fuel economy for four-wheel drive models is 26 highway, 20 city and 22 combined mpg.

Towing Capacity

Chevy says the 2021 Tahoe RST can pull up to 8,300 pounds when appropriately prepared. Opt for the Max Trailering package if trailering is more important to you. It comprises a highly-capable radiator and cooling fan, a unified trailer brake controller, a Hitch Guidance with Hitch View function, and the Chevrolet trailering app. If that’s not enough to enhance your trailering experience, the automaker offers additional features such as trailer tire pressure and temperature monitoring and Side Blind Zone Alert1 for trailering.

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe RST Interior

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe RST. Photo: Amee Reehal

The Chevy Tahoe RST comes with a class-leading interior capacity of ten extra inches (254 mm) for the third-row legroom. The 42.3 inches of headroom and 44.5 inches of legroom for the front passengers are some of the best in the segment. Analyzing it with its rivals, the Tahoe outdoes the Ford Expedition (42.0 / 43.9 inches) and Nissan Armada (40.9 / 41.9 inches) by some margin.

Furthermore, the 44.5 inches of legroom in the second row is best in the class, and so is the third row’s space of 34.9 inches. Another plus point is the easy accessibility to the third row courtesy of the instant-folding captain’s chairs.

Below, a quick look at the interior dimension changes compared to the outgoing 2020 model:

2020 Tahoe 2021 Tahoe Change Wheelbase (inches) 116 120.9 +4.9 Overall Length (inches) 204 210.7 +6.7 Legroom – Second Row (inches) 39.0 42.0 +3 Legroom – Third Row (inches) 24.8 34.9 +10.1 Cargo Room Behind Third Row (cubic feet) 15.3 25.5 +10.2 Max Cargo Room (cubic feet) 94.7 122.9 +28.2

The leather upholstery is quite decent, while the seats are graceful and comfortable, with power adjustability and a memory function as part of the Luxury package ($2,820). Opting for this would also welcome a power-adjustable and heated steering wheel, second-row heated seats, heated power side mirrors, and a few other features.

Chevy would have made the RST more comfortable with the optional Magnetic Ride Control. Unfortunately, that is not available for this sporty trim level. However, the new independent rear suspension definitely enhances the driving experience.

Technology & Connectivity

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe RST. Photo: Amee Reehal

The new Chevrolet Tahoe RST performs its convenience and entertainment duties through a 10.2-inch infotainment screen, smartphone connectivity through wireless Apple CarPlay or wireless Android Auto, a six-speaker stereo, HD Radio, Bluetooth, six USB ports, a Wi-Fi hot spot, proximity keyless entry, remote start, and tri-zone automatic climate control.

Is the Tahoe RST worth it?

The 2021 Chevy Tahoe RST stands out from the other trims like LT, Z71, and High Country for its sleeker black details and those larger 22-inch rollers. The entire 2021 Tahoe, and sibling Suburban, received complete transformations with substantial cargo space, roomy cabins, comfortable seating, and composed handling. But the RST offers some nice extras without being the range-topping model.

The new diesel is much more efficient and will help families save some extra funds at the pump during those longer road trips. And Chevy’s decision to offer the more robust 6.2L V8 for 2022 alongside the standard 5.3L V8 now really sets this big, brawny, yet stylish and sleek 8-passenger family hauler apart from the crowd.

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe RST Images

Photos: Amee Reehal

