The Nissan Rogue Sport (Nissan Qashqai in Canada) is a key part of the brand’s deep dive into the crossover and SUV marketplace. It’s Nissan’s second-from-smallest utility model, slotting between the tiny Kicks and the larger Rogue.

As is Nissan’s way, the Rogue Sport / Qashqai is a strong value compared to many of the other Japanese models in the subcompact class. That value is best measured in terms of features, interior space and the Qashqai’s level of refinement for the price.

Performance is not exciting, but the continuously variable transmission deserves a mention for its smooth performance and the impressive way it keeps engine noise down during acceleration.

Likewise, the it’s not a sporty handler, but the ride is smooth and the suspension does a decent job of keeping the cabin quiet.