Here Are the Best Off-Road Vehicles & Adventure Machines We Discovered in 2019

2019 best off-road vehicles
30 reasons to remortgage the home and hit the road

by Amee Reehal
If your exhausting, competitive routine is starting to take a toll maybe it’s time for an off-road machine and go off the grid. Here are 30 good reasons to ditch the cubicle, remortgage the house, and hit the road. 

For more inspiration, check out these 20 Badass Adventure Vehicles from 2018 and 22 more from 2017

Bronco R Race Prototype

Featured November 5, 2019

Bronco R hints at production model arriving early 2020

What’s so special about it?

Sporting a roll cage on a production-style frame paired to a five-piece lightweight body on top, this SUV racer marks the 50th anniversary of Bronco’s Baja 1000 win back in 1969 – this one heads back to the desert with hopes for another win.

Why we like it

A little taste of what to expect when the production Bronco officially rolls out in 2020.

How much is it?

Prototype not for sale, sorry.

READ THE FULL FEATURE HERE

Jeep Gladiator XMT Concept

Featured October 26, 2019

Jeep Gladiator XMT Concept

What’s so special about it?

With over 100 years experience in the defence industry and famous for producing the Hummer, AM General ramped up the Jeep pickup with a series of parts and accessories to handle tactical communications and service for work in the line of duty.

Why we like it

Mission-specific, purposeful light-weight tactical truck for the Everyday Dad. Also, this concept may become a reality for everyday consumers as AM General and FCA gauge market interest in the Gladiator XMT. 

How much is it?

No pricing released just yet.

READ THE FULL FEATURE HERE

Peugeot Boxer 4×4 Concept Camper Van

Featured September 30, 2019

Peugeot Boxer 4x4 Concept Camper Van front

What’s so special about it?

The French automaker’s latest adventure vehicle is this rugged yet sleek Boxer 4×4 Concept — the third in a series of badass camper concepts following the Citroen SpaceTourer 4×4 E revealed in 2017 in Geneva, and the nimble little Peugeot Rifter 4×4 in 2018.

Why we like it

A van with high ground clearance, all-wheel drive, and one-off wheels to tackle the rough terrain – plus, a canoe on the roof. What we don’t like? It’s a concept and would only be sold in Europe.

How much is it?

Unfortunately, this is a one-off concept so no price tag.

READ THE FULL FEATURE HERE

2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America Adventure Motorcycle

Featured September 23, 2019

2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America Adventure Motorcycle

What’s so special about it?

2021 Pan America is Harley-Davidson’s first adventure motorcycle in the brand’s 116-years of existence. 

Why we like it

An American two-wheel multi-tool built to endure, designed to explore.

How much is it?

Pricing not released; hits dealers late 2020.

READ THE FULL FEATURE HERE

2020 Rezvani TANK

Featured August 12, 2019

2020 rezvani tank

What’s so special about it?

A street-legal, military inspired off-roader by the California-based company specializing in ballistic armor protected beasts for everyday driving.

Why we like it

The 6.2L supercharged V8 under the hood to make a sweet 1,000-hp; on-demand 4×4 sitting on a refined suspension system for a smoother ride rolling on burly 37-inch tires. 

How much is it?

Starting at US$155,000

READ THE FULL FEATURE HERE

Arkonik SoCal D90 Defender

Featured August 28, 2019

SoCal D90 1989 Defender by Arkonik

What’s so special about it?

In contrast to the aggressive, off-road worthy 1989 FARGO D90 recently built by UK’s Arkonik, this 1989 D90 is all about coasting, enjoying the beach vibes, and taking it easy.

Why we like it

The SoCal D90 is a refreshing take on the typically brash Defender — it’s clean, simple, and equally as gorgeous with its silver Heritage grille, bumper and frame to offset the gleaming Java Black paintwork. 

How much is it?

This beach cruiser is priced at US$170,000.

READ THE FULL FEATURE HERE

1968 CFB Vail Bronco

Featured August 12, 2019

1968 ford bronco by classic ford broncos

What’s so special about it?

Black on black with style for days and built by the folks at Ohio-based Classic Ford Bronco, the CFB Vail gets a 435-hp Ford Racing 5.0L Coyote V8 under the hood paired to a 4R70W automatic transmission

Why we like it

Sporting factory chrome bumpers and a soft top next to a Family Cage roll cage assembly, Vail rides on the type of 33-inch BFG Mud Terrain tires you’d want to eat off of. 

How much is it?

This old school Bronco with only 300 miles is sold out at $225,000. Good news? CFB can build you one. 

READ THE FULL FEATURE HERE

Lexus GXOR Concept SUV

Featured July 26, 2019

lexus gx off road concept

What’s so special about it?

Lexus listened to their loyal GX fans to built this concept of their dreams.

Why we like it

Probably the the most badass Lexus GX we’ve come across to date, riding on F Sport wheels wrapped in 18-inch all-terrain rubber, this beast is ready to go. 

How much is it?

Sorry, not hitting the market anytime soon.

READ THE FULL FEATURE HERE

Mitsubishi MI-TECH CONCEPT

Featured October 24, 2019

mitsubishi-electric-car-buggy-concept-revealed-at-tokyo-motor-show

What’s so special about it?

A possible glimpse into the Japanese automaker’s future plans for stylish off-roaders.

Why we like it

This adventure-going, rugged little electric car buggy from Mitsubishi is the type of stuff we like seeing from the Japanese brand.

How much is it?

Just a concept, not for sale.

READ THE FULL FEATURE HERE

2020 Honda Africa Twin

Featured September 23, 2019

2020 honda africa twin

What’s so special about it?

Honda’s modern-day all-rounder returns for 2020 with larger displacement and advanced electronics.

Why we like it

The legendary dual-sport Africa Twin is bigger, stronger and lighter for 2020 with 7% bump in peak power and 6% improvement in peak torque.

How much is it?

Dealers will receive the new 2020 Africa Twin in March 2020. In the US, starting price will be $14,399; in Canada, MSRP is $16,499.

READ THE FULL FEATURE HERE

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Concept

Featured June 4, 2019

lamborghini Huracán Sterrato off-road supercar top view sitting in the mountains

What’s so special about it?

The Italian automaker is pinning their off-road Huracán Sterrato Concept as ‘fun to drive off-road.’ That pretty much sums it up.

Why we like it

An adventure-ready supercar we can get behind, powered by the same 5.2L V8 putting down 640-hp found in the Huracán EVO.

How much is it?

Not for sale but you can pickup a new Huracan Sterrato for around $300,000.

READ THE FULL FEATURE HERE

80 Sunreef Power Yacht

Featured July 27, 2019

Rafael Nadal's Gear List Now Includes this Insane 80-ft Yacht

What’s so special about it?

Rafael Nadal’s gear kit includes the usual goods you’d expect, from tennis rackets to shoes. Now, the Spaniard can add one more item to the gear list — the 80 Sunreef Power Yacht.

Why we like it

 The huge flybridge large enough to house a pool and wet bar. Who wants to party?

How much is it?

We don’t even want to know.

READ THE FULL FEATURE HERE
 

Jetpack Speeder Flying Motorcycle

Featured March 14, 2019

Jetpack Speeder Flying Motorcycle military

What’s so special about it?

Void of wheels, this flying bike is less toy and more business, built by the US-based company specializing in VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) vehicles.

Why we like it

Soars to 15,000 ft if you need it to and weighting 231 lbs, the Speeder only requires a car size landing area making it operable from almost anywhere.

How much is it?

$380,000.

READ THE FULL FEATURE HERE

Subaru Crosstrek Desert Racer

Featured June 7, 2019

Subaru Crosstrek Desert Racer crossing finish line at Baja 500

What’s so special about it?

The Japanese automaker announced their renewed participation in the legendary Baja 500 off-road race, teaming up with Crawford Performance and Grabowski Brothers Racing (GBR) to pilot this beastly new 2019 Crosstrek livery, looking to improve on 2018’s second-place finish in class.

Why we like it

Unlike a Crosstrek for the commoners, this rocket puts down 300-hp to traverse and negotiate anything in its path.

How much is it?

Unless you’re a Baja racer, no dice on this one.

READ THE FULL FEATURE HERE

1989 FARGO D90 by Arkonik

Featured July 25, 2019

1989 FARGO D90 by Arkonik

What’s so special about it?

A 1980s-inspired Defender with a clean yet rugged look.

Why we like it

The mix of old and new including the 3.5L V8 under the hood, a Safety Devices roll cage paired to a roof rack with rear ladder and 4×4 rectangular LEDs up top, a gorgeous, retro-style Evander 15-inch wood rimmed steering wheel front and centre and access to the Pioneer audio system with touch screen, Apple CarPlay and reversing camera display.

How much is it?

$170,000

READ THE FULL FEATURE HERE

Hennessy 2020 MAXIMUS 1000 Gladiator

Featured May 31, 2019

Hennessey's V8-Powered MAXIMUS 1000 is the Ultimate Gladiator

What’s so special about it?

A 1000-hp, Hellcat V8-powered Jeep Gladiator sporting a six-inch suspension lift and 20-inch Hennessey wheels wrapped in burly BFGoodrich KD off-road tires – just to get the party started.

Why we like it

Hellcat power paired to clean looks yet big attitude.

How much is it?

Going for $200,000 but limited to only 24 units.

READ THE FULL FEATURE HERE

2019 Colorado ZR2 Bison Tray Bed Concept

Featured May 17, 2019

2019 Colorado ZR2 Bison Tray Bed Concept front view in the desert

What’s so special about it?

Following up on the Colorado ZR2 AEV Concept unveiled at SEMA back in 2017, this new truck built for the Overland Expo West show steps it up with a heavy-duty tray bed, giving the smaller pickup more flexibility with added cargo ability.

Why we like it

Another reason to really like the Chevy Colorado – this one rolling on massive 35-inch all-terrain tires housed in reinforced, beefy fender flares.

How much is it?

No word on availability or pricing for this aftermarket Colorado.

READ THE FULL FEATURE HERE

Rivian RS1 All-Electric SUV Concept

Featured May 6, 2019

Rivian R1S U.S. Forest Ranger Edition all Electric SUV concept

What’s so special about it?

While this burly 7-seat SUV is only a concept by Seattle-based designer Mo Aoun, it’s based on a real machine — the RS1 by Rivian — so it’s not totally out of the question.

Why we like it

This is the type of sustainable, environmentally-friendly machine Forest Rangers could really use. And all Dads everywhere.

How much is it?

Just a concept, not for sale.

READ THE FULL FEATURE HERE

VW Atlas Basecamp Concept

Featured April 12, 2019

VW Atlas Basecamp Concept front view driving on the highway

What’s so special about it?

Volkswagon’s new 7-passenger SUV gets the overland treatment with this badass Atlas Basecamp concept.

Why we like it

This Atlas variant steps it up in a few major ways: the blacked-out fifteen52 Traverse MX Concept wheels are custom and wrapped in beefy 265/70R17 all-terrain rubber.

How much is it?

Just a concept, not for sale. But check out our VW Atlas Review here.

READ THE FULL FEATURE HERE

VW California 30 Years Camper

Featured March 27, 2019

VW California 30 Years Edition Camper Van poster side profile

What’s so special about it?

Celebrating 30 years of one of most iconic campers with this gorgeous stunner blending all the charm with the latest tech and features for modern travellers. 

Why we like it

This California camper’s styling retains that beautiful, boxy shape you’d expect from VW, rolling on 17-inch alloy wheels available in either anthracite or silver. 

How much is it?

The VW California 30 Years Edition Camper Van is a rarity with only 999 global units being made available. And to make matters worse for us North Americans, the California isn’t for sale in this part of the world.

READ THE FULL FEATURE HERE

2019 Nissan Altima-te AWD Snow Sedan

Featured March 11, 2019

2019 Nissan Altima-te AWD Snow Sedan

What’s so special about it?

It’s an idea as outrageous as it is brilliant: take a mainstream sedan, remove the wheels, raise the suspension and add four tracks for unbeatable deep-snow performance.

Why we like it

Driving this beast was a hoot.

How much is it?

No shocker but this off-roader isn’t for sale. Meantime, check out 2019 Nissan Altima AWD Review: 7 Major Things You Need to Know

READ THE FULL FEATURE HERE

2019 Hennessey VelociRaptor Ranger

Featured March 10, 2019

2019 Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger side view

What’s so special about it?

Hennessey steps in with a Ranger Raptor for sale now with this badass little VelociRaptor, ramping up horsepower from 270 to 350 bhp @ 6,000 rpm and torque from 310 to 385 lb.ft. @ 3,800 rpm over the stock 2019 Ranger.

Why we like it

This is the type of sustainable, environmentally-friendly machine Forest Rangers could really use. And all Dads everywhere.

How much is it?

Not unreasonable at US$64,950 considering what’s in-store, plus the 2019 truck is included in this price.

READ THE FULL FEATURE HERE

Raptor Pre-Runner by Raceworks

Featured March 7, 2019

Raptor Pre-Runner by Raceworks

What’s so special about it?

This racer truck is basically an all-new Raptor, originally built in 2007 and redone for 2017 with upgraded everything from the inside out.

Why we like it

Built completely from the ground up by the team at Raceworks, one of the best pre-runner pickups we’ve come across – alongside this sweet Shelby Baja Raptor from 2017.

How much is it?

$575,000.

READ THE FULL FEATURE HERE

2020 Toyota Supra 4×4 Concept

Featured February 12, 2019

2020-Toyota-Supra-4x4-By-Rain-Prisk

What’s so special about it?

Designer Rain Prisk puts his own off-road twist on the Supra wasting no time following this car’s official debut earlier in the year.

Why we like it

Boasting massive wheels wrapped in chunky tires designed for adventure, a roof rack with extenders to haul the good stuff, and massive flared out fenders, this Supra 4×4 concept looks absolutely sick.

How much is it?

Dream car, no price.

READ THE FULL FEATURE HERE

2019 KTM 790 Adventure Travel Bike

Featured February 11, 2019

2019 KTM 790 Adventure R motorcycle preview

What’s so special about it?

The mid-range, dual-sport motorcycle segment is getting crowded these days. KTM looks to make the choice a little easier with the new 2019 790 Adventure.

Why we like it

KTM’s middleweight offering is a great, affordable choice for those new to weaving off the pavement and onto the rough terrain.

How much is it?

With a US$12,499 MSRP, the 790 Adventure is a reasonably priced ADV bike for adventure-seekers and road warriors alike. The more robust Adventure R will go for US$13,499.

READ THE FULL FEATURE HERE

Lexani EXTV Kalahari

Featured January 30, 2019

Lexani EXTV Kalahari

What’s so special about it?

When it comes to building world-class vehicle conversions that blend luxury travel with proper 4×4 adventure, California-Based Lexani Motorcars is definitely up there. This van is one of their best.

Why we like it

Adventure meets luxury in all the right ways, rolling on 20-inch wheels, this 4×4 camper finds a huge, black front grill guard to ensure a clear path.

How much is it?

Lexani hasn’t disclosed price on this beast but if you’re a serious buyer give them shout.

READ THE FULL FEATURE HERE

2020 Land Cruiser Heritage Edition

Featured January 23, 2019

2020 Land Cruiser Heritage Edition

What’s so special about it?

Paying homage to the popular 4×4, Toyota unveils the 2020 Land Cruiser Heritage Edition ahead of its Chicago Auto Show debut which official went on sale late summer 2019.

Why we like it

The exclusive exterior and interior look, special 18-inch BBS wheels in bronze, a 381-hp V8 mated to a 8-speed transmission, and some other added functions to separate it from the pack.

How much is it?

Only 1,200 units will be produced. Starting price for the Heritage Edition is $87,645.

READ THE FULL FEATURE HERE

Defender D110 Renegade Edition

Featured January 8, 2019

Defender D110 Renegade Edition

What’s so special about it?

According to its builder who have dished out over 200 projects, this Defender is the “most formidable restoration to date.”

Why we like it

Armour clad rebel breaking out from the traditional Defender mould with a burly 3.5L V8 under the hood, rolling on beefy Raptor-coated Mach 5 16″ alloys wheels with bead locks wrapped in BFGoodrich AT KO2 off-roaders, all housed in wideboy wheel arches.

How much is it?

$155,000.

READ THE FULL FEATURE HERE

The North Face X Designworks Concept Camper

Featured January 8, 2019

The North Face FUTURELIGHT Camper concept

What’s so special about it?

Outdoor icon The North Face teams up with Designworks — BMW Group’s design consultancy arm —  on this miniature yet mighty little camper concept.

Why we like it

Showcasing the outdoor brand’s new breathable fabric.

How much is it?

Unfortunately, this camper concept won’t make it to production line or see any real outdoor action.

READ THE FULL FEATURE HERE

6×6 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

Featured January 7, 2019

Hellcat powered 6x6 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

What’s so special about it?

Built by the California-based Wild Boar Off Road, originally for the 2018 SEMA Show, these guys had the genius idea to ditch the standard 3.7L V6 Wrangler powerplant, replaced by the Dodge Challenger Hellcat’s 750-hp 6.2L V8 paired to a Mercedes-Benz transmission to handle the insane power.

Why we like it

HEMI-powered Wrangler…with 6 wheels.

How much is it?

$289,900.

READ THE FULL FEATURE HERE
